The president and CEO of Buffalo Trace Distillery’s parent company has tendered his resignation effective July 1.

Buffalo Trace shows off new facility

Sazerac President Mark Brown talks about Buffalo Trace’s new distribution center at it’s grand opening in this 2015 file photo.

Mark Brown joined Sazarac in 1981 as director of new products, left for a five-year period to become senior vice president and chief operating officer of Brown-Forman’s Select Brand Group before rejoining the company in his current post in 1997.

