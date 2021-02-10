011519_FRANKSnappedFrozenBall_hb-10.jpg

Beth Greenwell Carter and Peyton Stiles, 2, smile during the Frozen Ball in this State Journal file photo.

On Tuesday Beth Greenwell Carter, an internationally trained chef who owns three downtown Frankfort businesses — B’s Bakery; Fork, Knife & Spoon; and The Elizabeth — was honored with the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce’s Rising Star Award, which recognizes a person who has started and turned a local small business into a success.

“The first thing that came to my mind is that this was a highlight that we have received after a very hard year for all of us small business owners and anyone else in the workforce,” Greenwell Carter said after accepting the award.

“We definitely persevered and I’m proud to say we made it through most of the hard part.”

The Frankfort native relocated back to her hometown six years ago after previously traveling and cooking all over the world.

A graduate of the International Culinary Arts and Sciences Institute in Cleveland, Greenwell Carter studied fine dining in Tuscany, Italy. When she returned to the states, she was offered a job with Le Mans Racing.

“Traveling was certainly challenging, but getting to work in France for the 24 Hours of Le Mans gave her the opportunity to learn most of her world-class catering skills,” said Ross Kline, of Advanced Financial Solutions, who presented the award.

Greenwell Carter also worked on Taylor Swift’s U.S. and Canadian tour for the “1989” album.

Her proudest career moment was getting recommended by her culinary school to work as the set caterer for Food Network’s “The Pioneer Woman.”

“Life on the ranch was fun and working with the production company was interesting, but Beth dreamed of moving her business and skills back to her old Kentucky home and she opened Fork, Knife & Spoon then B’s Bakery — the darling of downtown for folks from all over the country,” Kline added.

Recently, the Food Network named B’s one of the cutest bakeries in the country.

“I hope we can keep doing what we do to bring people to downtown Frankfort,” Greenwell Carter said. “You have that promise on our end.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription