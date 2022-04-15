Buffalo Trace has filed plans to build 24 barrel warehouses on 450 acres of land on Graefenburg Road in Anderson County.
According to The Anderson News, the Frankfort-based distillery filed plans to build the warehouses with the Anderson County Planning and Zoning office. The land, which will require a zoning change from agricultural to light industrial, is located not far from the Franklin County line.
Buffalo Trace had previously been pushing for a zoning amendment that would have allowed them to build bourbon warehouses in the Peaks Mill area of Franklin County. At the county zoning update committee’s meeting on Feb. 24, 20 members of the public spoke against the proposed zoning amendment.
Charlie Jones, of law firm McNamara & Jones, who was there representing the distillery, foreshadowed the decision to expand elsewhere.
“I’m speaking maybe out of turn for my client, but we’d have to start looking at other places to grow, other places than Franklin County. I’d hate to see that, but it could happen,” he said. “And that’s not a threat or anything.”
Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said the news made him sick to his stomach. He said Buffalo Trace’s decision to expand outside of Franklin County was the result of how part of the community feels about business expansion.
“There are voices in this community that are sending a clear message to businesses that ‘If you’re not going to do infill, we don’t want you,’” he said.
The Anderson News predicted that the new warehouses, when full, would potentially generate almost $6 million in tax revenue with 65% going to the local school district.
Wells said that tax revenue could have helped lower the tax rate for Franklin County residents, as well as spur further economic growth. However, he said it can become difficult to attract new economic investment if growth has stalled.
“Industry coming in, businesses coming in, it’s all part of growth, and it’s all part of the ways that we can keep our taxes low,” he said. “People aren’t going to move here if we’re not going to grow."
Kentucky Capital Development Corp. President/CEO Terri Bradshaw also lamented the loss of the potential tax revenue for Franklin County.
“It is so unfortunate for our community and the taxpayers who live in it that we have again squandered an opportunity to generate millions of dollars that would have supported our schools, parks, governments, library, health department, infrastructure and other quality of life resources," she said.
She echoed one of the comments made on The Anderson News Facebook post, saying, “Our loss is Anderson County’s gain.”
Bradshaw cautioned that this could set the tone for future economic growth, as other industry leaders, both in and outside of the county, learn how difficult it can be to develop here.
“As I have said hundreds of times, if we continue to neglect our local employers, there are plenty of communities who will welcome them with open arms. This decision by Buffalo Trace certainly reiterated that,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Please vote for Michael Mueller for Franklin County Judge Executive. The current CJE Wells claims to be sick at his stomach and is making many of us sick at our stomach's! Bradshaw's plagiarism will make a person's stomach feel a little queasy too. I feel sorry for Anderson county citizens- they've traded a green environment for their childrens future for a monetary bribe and a looming environmental catastrophe is the next half of a century, in their little corner of the world.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.