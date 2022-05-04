Ecologists recently identified a population of Braun’s rockress (Borodinia perstellata), a federally listed endangered species of flowering plant in the mustard family, at the site of Buffalo Trace Distillery’s planned Tall Oaks bourbon warehouse development off Peaks Mill Road. (Photo submitted)
A rare species of plant has been located at the site of Buffalo Trace Distillery’s planned Tall Oaks bourbon warehouse development off Peaks Mill Road.
Ecologists recently identified a population of Braun’s rockress (Borodinia perstellata), a federally listed endangered species of flowering plant in the mustard family. The perennial herb, which contains horizontally spreading stems, was documented on a north-facing slope in the southeastern portion of the property and is known to exist in only approximately two dozen locations in Kentucky and Tennessee, including the Elkhorn Creek valley.
The ecologists notified the Office of Kentucky Nature Preserves so the Braun’s rockress population can be included in Kentucky’s Natural Heritage Database.
As part of its detailed site development plan for the Tall Oaks project, Buffalo Trace will preserve and protect this unique rockress population.
“We believe our new expansion project at Peaks Mill will be a win-win for the Franklin County community,” said Harlen Wheatley, master distiller. “Not only will it grow our local economy, workforce and tax base, but it will also set aside from development nearly 100 acres of unique wetlands and woodlands in the beautiful Elkhorn Creek valley — ensuring that they will be safeguarded for future generations.”
Buffalo Trace Distillery is not only a National Historic Landmark, but also an accredited Level 2 Arboretum — featuring 1,000 trees and 2,900 plants on site.
It also maintains a robust partnership with the White Oak Initiative conservation organization and last year launched a 15-year research collaboration with the University of Kentucky in planting more than 1,000 white oak trees at its adjacent farm property.
The distillery also recently invested $43 million in a new wastewater treatment facility to treat and disinfect wastewater from the distilling, bottling, and process operations to ensure the Kentucky River and its nearby tributary Penitentiary Branch remain high-quality waterways.
