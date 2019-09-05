Several Frankfort and Franklin County organizations will receive a total of $78,500 at Buffalo Trace Distillery's 19th annual Contribution to the Community reception Thursday at the Elmer T. Lee Clubhouse.
Organizations honored for their work in the community include the Franklin County Chapter of the American Red Cross; Bluegrass Care Navigators; CASA of the Bluegrass; Downtown Frankfort Inc.; Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County; Franklin County Council on Aging; Franklin County Women and Family Shelter; Frankfort Arts Foundation; Josephine Sculpture Park; Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass; Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Foundation; Kentucky Historical Society; The Kings Center; L.I.F.E. House for Animals; Preservation Kentucky; The Resource Office for Social Ministries; The Salvation Army of Frankfort; Sunshine Center and Family Abuse Services Inc.; Thorn Hill Learning Center; and the YMCA of Frankfort.
Each year Buffalo Trace Distillery "gives back to the community by acknowledging organizations that help make a difference and improve the quality of life locally." Since the program started the distillery has donated more than $1.3 million.