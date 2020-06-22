Freddie Johnson

Legendary tour guide Freddie Johnson, right, holds a tasting with two customers at Buffalo Trace Distillery. The distillery is set to reopen to the public on July 1. (Photo courtesy of Buffalo Trace)

Buffalo Trace Distillery is planning to welcome guests back to the National Historic Landmark Distillery on July 1 with additional health safety measures in place.

Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and government recommendations, guests will be required to register for a tour or event in advance of their visit. The grounds and playground will only be available to those who register.

Upon arrival, guests will need to check in, have their individual contact information recorded and temperature taken. Face masks are also required and will be supplied for those who come unprepared.

Tour and event group sizes will remain small to allow for social distancing and protective shields have been installed at the bars and cash registers in the gift shop, which also has limited capacity.

“We are taking every step we can to address the health, safety and comfort of our guests to ensure the best experience possible,” said Homeplace Development Director Meredith Moody. “Our goal is to create a safe haven for all visitors while providing the same rich history and experiences for which we’re known. We can’t wait to reopen to the public and show guests our expanded Visitor Center and tasting rooms.”

Buffalo Trace Distillery will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Registrations for the Trace Tour, Old Taylor Tour, Bourbon Barrel Tour and Expansion Tour can be made at https://tours.buffalotracedistillery.com/. Curbside sales will also continue. To place an order visit https://buffalotracegiftshop.com/.

