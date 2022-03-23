To help raise funds for those who were devastated by the tornadoes that tore through the Midwest and South in early December, the American Red Cross Kentucky Region and Buffalo Trace Distillery teamed up to provide disaster relief to Kentuckians affected by the tornadoes.
Through an online auction, $64,432.33 was raised. All proceeds are being distributed by the Red Cross KY Region for Western Kentucky disaster relief.
Buffalo Trace and the Van Winkle family partnered with Menish Productions to auction two very rare and unique whiskey flights, which included a complete set of Pappy Van Winkle and Buffalo Trace’s Antique Collection. Two rare Van Winkle decanters were also donated by a private individual, which were included in the auction.
“I am so thrilled with the generosity of Buffalo Trace Distillery and our outstanding partnership,” said Lynne Washbish, executive director of the American Red Cross Bluegrass Chapter. “What a difference we made together to help many that have lost everything.”
Sara Saunders, vice president for whiskey and consumer marketing at Buffalo Trace added, “Some of our team members’ extended families were affected by these tornadoes, including loss of life. We are fortunate and thankful our 2,300 area team members and 10 local operations were spared. We are pleased to partner with Red Cross and humbled to play a role in raising money for the victims of this disaster.”
