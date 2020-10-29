Freddie’s Old Fashioned Soda line is adding two new offerings to its lineup.
In mid-November, Ginger Ale and Ginger Beer will join Freddie’s Root Beer and be available in the Buffalo Trace Distillery Gift Shop and in select markets.
Freddie Johnson has worked as a tour guide at Buffalo Trace Distillery for 18 years and is well-known for his vibrant personality and ability to entertain guests with his wonderful storytelling. Freddie’s Old Fashioned Sodas pays tribute to Johnson, who is the third generation of his family to welcome visitors to the distillery.
The label will depict Freddie’s image and well-known catchphrases, such as “Isn’t that neat?” and “Hey daddy-o!” Freddie’s Ginger Ale will be packaged in green glass bottles, while Freddie’s Ginger Beer bottles will be clear glass. Bottles will have an orange bottle cap featuring Freddie’s signature thumbs up, and the bottle carrier will depict scenes of the Distillery and Freddie fishing along the banks of the Kentucky River.
Freddie’s Ginger Ale and Ginger Beer are priced at $1.25 per bottle.
For more information, visit buffalotracedistillery.com/freddies.html
