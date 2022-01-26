Despite the global coronavirus pandemic, Buffalo Trace Distillery welcomed more than 340,000 guests in 2021 — a 134% increase over the number of visitors the previous year and 16% more than 2019.
Since 2010, the number of guests to visit the National Historic Landmark distillery has increased 556%.
Buffalo Trace completed a massive expansion of its Visitor Center in 2020 during the onset of the pandemic. The Visitor Center triples the size of the previous Visitor Center and conveniently allows for easier social distancing and provides ample space and comfort for guests exploring the Gift Shop or tasting in the new expansive tasting rooms. But with visitation continuing to grow at pre-pandemic rates, the distillery is making further adjustments.
To further accommodate the increasing number of guests as they arrive to the distillery, Buffalo Trace is renovating its historical Freehouse, located in the visitor parking lot into a full welcome center.
Over the past year, this space has served as the visitor COVID health and safety check-in. The renovations, which are anticipated to be completed by mid-February, will allow the distillery to check-in visitors for all activities within the same space by early March. The building will retain its historically significant design features and be updated to support the modern needs of visitors, including reservation check-in and WiFi. Plans also include updated landscaping and murals for photo opportunities for arriving visitors.
“We are thankful that, despite the challenges the last couple of years have brought, our fans continue to feel comfortable at the Distillery and are traveling from all over to visit us,” Director of Homeplace Development, Meredith Moody said. “We look forward to incorporating our new Welcome Center into our visitor operations in the coming months and are excited to welcome even more guests throughout the year.”
Visitation to the distillery isn’t the only thing growing. Buffalo Trace is continuing to produce even more bourbon, and is making significant progress on its ongoing $1.2 billion distillery expansion to increase production for future bourbon demand.
In step with the increasing bourbon production and number of guests visiting the distillery is the number of virtual visitors the distillery is hosting.
Buffalo Trace enhanced its social media based #WhiskeyWednesday series in 2021, to include two new formats, called Trace Talk and Homeplace History. Over the course of the year the campaign reached more than 4.1 million viewers worldwide.
Trace Talk episodes sit down with celebrities and influencers and feature the Distillery’s brands, and has included guests such as NFL Legend Joe Thomas, Olympic medalists Lee Kieffer and Gerek Meinhardt, and comedian Rocky Dale Davis to date. Homeplace History episodes dive into the people, places and events that have shaped Buffalo Trace, featuring a variety of Distillery experts. The #WhiskeyWednesday episodes can be viewed on the Buffalo Trace Distillery Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages.
“Whether virtually or in person, we love sharing our rich history and award-winning products with our guests,” Moody added. “We are continually working to better accommodate our growing number of visitors and are excited to see what 2022 brings.”
Tours of Buffalo Trace remain complimentary. In order to better accommodate social distancing, the distillery is limiting tour group sizes and accepts tour visitors by reservation only. As the number of guests visiting the Distillery has increased, Buffalo Trace has accordingly increased the number of tours and tastings offered, though tours continue to book quickly. Registrations for the Trace Tour, Old Taylor Tour, Bourbon Barrel Tour and Expansion Tour can be made at https://www.buffalotracedistillery.com/visit-us.html. All tours are complimentary and include a socially distanced tasting. Operating hours for Buffalo Trace Distillery are 10 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday.
A complete list of safety procedures, along with information about enacted sanitation measures and protective equipment in use can be found at http://www.buffalotracedistillery.com/covid
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.