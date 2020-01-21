The numbers are in!
Buffalo Trace Distillery welcomed a bumper crop of visitors last year — 293,996 to be exact — a 35% increase over the previous year and a 466% leap since 2010.
The National Historic Landmark distillery is also continuing work on its ongoing $1.2 billion investment to produce more whiskey and accommodate a larger number of guests.
Last fall, repairs, restoration and painting kicked off behind the scenes, specifically behind the back wall of the Visitor Center. Though having just completed an expansion to center in 2015, Buffalo Trace is again enlarging to accommodate continued tourism growth.
Much of the construction continues to take place out of the way and will have minimal impact on guests and the distillery anticipates the Visitor Center expansion to wrap up later this year.
The renovated Visitor Center will exhibit more distillery archives, and have backdoor access to the whiskey making process, allowing for new and updated tour routes. The expanded space will also supply another event location for hosting evening parties.
As tourism continues to grow, so too does the demand for more bourbons, which is why the distillery made some major upgrades to expand its distilling capabilities last year, embracing the first large scale structural expansion on the campus since the end of Prohibition.
Right before Christmas, the distillery started up its brand new, 22-foot cookers for the first time.
Four of these massive cookers, which are responsible for pressure cooking the milled grains before they are cooled and fermented, were installed. Spanning three floors in height, the distillery had to remove the roof of its Mash House to lower the new cookers into the building.
The distillery installed four new fermenters last summer, after having to raise the roof by 9 feet. The fermenters are 92,000 gallons a piece — the same size as Buffalo Trace’s other fermenters. Additionally, a new cooling tower, which cools down the grains after they are cooked into mash, was added.
All this whiskey has to go somewhere to age, so the distillery has been busy building six new warehouses, each of which hold 58,800 barrels, now stand on the farm adjacent to the distillery, with two more under construction and more planned over the next several years. Latest new barrel warehouse progress can be viewed, and downloaded here.
“The growth we are seeing in all aspects of the distillery is really exciting,” Meredith Moody, director of homeplace development, said. “We are eager to show all of our distilling upgrades to new and returning guests on our updated Hard Hat Tour. It’s a whole new experience, whether you are a first-time visitor or have toured many times.”
Buffalo Trace is currently offering a modified Hard Hat Tour, which takes guests through the recent fermenter expansion. The distillery anticipates reincorporating the updated Mash House into the Hard Hat Tour route by early February once final construction elements are complete in that building.