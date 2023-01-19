A partnership between Megabus and Miller Transportation will provide service from Frankfort to 12 cities including Memphis, Louisville and Lexington starting Wednesday. (Photo courtesy of Miller Transportation)
A partnership between one of North America’s largest bus companies and Miller Transportation will bring connectivity between Frankfort and 12 regional cities starting Wednesday.
Megabus, an Elizabeth, New Jersey-based company that offers city-to-city express bus service, announced this week that the alliance will link riders from the capital city to two Indiana cities — Corydon and Evansville; three towns in Tennessee — Dyersburg, Memphis and Union City; and seven cities in the commonwealth — Fulton, Lexington, Louisville, Marian, Mayfield, Morganfield and Paducah.
“The continued expansion of our network to more than 50 cities throughout the central United States is an exciting opportunity for Megabus,” said Colin Emberson, Vice President of Commercial for Megabus. “We’re pleased to be able to offer the customers in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee and Kentucky additional convenient and safe travel options; with connections to points beyond.”
The partnership will also allow for expanded service options for 56 cities and will connect Chicago with 23 cities; Detroit with 13; Indianapolis with 32; Louisville with 24; Nashville with seven; and Memphis with 13.
“By working together with Megabus and selling our tickets on megabus.com, Miller Transportation can sell excess seating inventory and introduce our brand and convenient destinations to new customers across North America,” said John Miller, CEO of Miller Transportation.
“For over 85 years Miller Transportation has provided one of the most reliable and safest transportation options and we are proud to continue this legacy as we partner with Megabus,” he added.
Schedules are currently available at https://us.megabus.com/ Tickets can be purchased now for travel beginning on Wednesday.
According to the website, tickets from Frankfort range from approximately $17.50 to $89.99 — depending on destination. A $3.99 booking fee will be added to all transactions.
The bus stop is located at Walmart, 301 Leonardwood Drive.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.