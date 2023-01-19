A partnership between one of North America’s largest bus companies and Miller Transportation will bring connectivity between Frankfort and 12 regional cities starting Wednesday.

Megabus, an Elizabeth, New Jersey-based company that offers city-to-city express bus service, announced this week that the alliance will link riders from the capital city to two Indiana cities — Corydon and Evansville; three towns in Tennessee — Dyersburg, Memphis and Union City; and seven cities in the commonwealth — Fulton, Lexington, Louisville, Marian, Mayfield, Morganfield and Paducah.

011923 Miller Transportation

