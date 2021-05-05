111619_candles02_MH.jpg

A photo from inside a Candleberry warehouse during an annual sale. (Photo by McKenna Horsley)

A Frankfort-based candle company last week received approval of state support for a significant expansion.

The Candleberry Candle Co. got $40,000 from the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) as part of its Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act program.

KEDFA, in a summary of projects receiving funds, said the Candleberry incentive is for “construction and building materials” to go towards a $3.4 million expansion.

“The company represents several distillery candle labels and is sold overseas as well as throughout the United States,” the document states. “The company is considering doubling its production capacity to meet the growth demands of its brand.”

The company began in 1996 as a complementary business to The Gift Box on Louisville Road.

Owner Ernie Fowler told The State Journal that his exact plans were not ready to announce and that he was “still looking at various alternatives.”

The business holds a popular sales event at its warehouse each fall during which patrons can purchase surplus scented items or those with slight mistakes.

Candleberry has expanded significantly since its humble beginnings. Fowler told The State Journal in 2014 that his business made $10,000 in its first year and by the mid-2010s was generating millions in revenue and being distributed all over the East Coast.

