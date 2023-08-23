Frankfort’s Candleberry candle company has just christened its new facility.

Ernie Fowler, CEO of Candleberry, announced that the company has completed its new headquarters and factory. It is located on the corner of Chenault Road and U.S. 421. The new facility replaced the Corporate Drive, Frankfort Industrial Park factory.

082323.Candleberry_ly.jpg

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week for Candleberry's new facility at the corner of Chenault Road and US 421. From left are Brandon Powell, Doug Gooch, Jay Million, Lauren Fowler Skaggs, Beckham SkaggsDrew FowlerLisa ClarkTim Clark, Ernie Fowler, Neal Fowler, Chris Hendrick, Michael Pinkston, Carolynn Carrier, Erin Williams, Mayor Layne Wilkerson, County-Judge Executive Michael Mueller and Steve Branscum. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

