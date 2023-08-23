A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week for Candleberry's new facility at the corner of Chenault Road and US 421. From left are Brandon Powell, Doug Gooch, Jay Million, Lauren Fowler Skaggs, Beckham Skaggs, Drew Fowler, Lisa Clark, Tim Clark, Ernie Fowler, Neal Fowler, Chris Hendrick, Michael Pinkston, Carolynn Carrier, Erin Williams, Mayor Layne Wilkerson, County-Judge Executive Michael Mueller and Steve Branscum. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort’s Candleberry candle company has just christened its new facility.
Ernie Fowler, CEO of Candleberry, announced that the company has completed its new headquarters and factory. It is located on the corner of Chenault Road and U.S. 421. The new facility replaced the Corporate Drive, Frankfort Industrial Park factory.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility took place last week.
Candleberry’s candles are still handmade, with each candle different from the next, but at the same time, special customized state-of-the-art equipment is used in the manual production process to increase efficiencies, expand capacities and improve customer service, thereby positioning the company for further expansion.
The Candleberry candle business was started by the Fowler family in 1997 and has been growing steadily.
“A key to our success is our network of loyal independent retail stores, located mainly in the Eastern United States,” Fowler said. The Candleberry candle is known as an industry leader for its key and most expensive component — its fragrance.
Candleberry prides itself in continually developing new home fragrances for the brand.
Candleberry’s famous “Hot Maple Toddy” and “Pumpkin Praline Waffles” candles have long been rounded out by other decadent and foody fragrances as part of the Reminiscent line and new Gourmet Coffee Shoppe candles for coffee and tea lovers.
After inventing their first Kentucky Bourbon candle years ago, a full line of Kentucky Bourbon Spirits candles was added.
The recently introduced Nouveau candles present beautiful art labels, visually pleasing with flagship fragrances such as "Hot Maple Toddy" and "Kentucky Bourbon."
Candleberry’s successes are due to its family values, management, production, sales teams and the ideas of many people, Fowler said.
Candleberry offers employees work equality, growth opportunities, and a safe and pleasant work environment. Fowler said the business was not only about candles; “it is about creating jobs and opportunities for others.”
The building was designed by Million Architecture of Nicholasville, with site design by AGE Engineering of Stanford. Branscum Construction of Russell Springs led the construction team for the new facility of over 72,000 square feet, which is now complete.
