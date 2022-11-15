In what has easily become one of Frankfort’s favorite annual traditions, Candlelight Weekend saw the entire downtown district become a kettle corn-scented holiday wonderland, and despite drastic swings in temperature and weather, it was another success for our local merchants. 

Thursday night’s tree lighting ceremony and 70-degree temperatures brought visitors out in droves to shop and dine in downtown businesses, and some even saw crowds on Friday and Saturday between bouts of rain and wintry mix. 

111022_Candlelight_submitted_web.jpg

The Kentucky State University Marching Band performed during the Candlelight Weekend tree-lighting ceremony on the Old Capitol lawn Thursday night. (Photo by Jenny Carano)

