In what has easily become one of Frankfort’s favorite annual traditions, Candlelight Weekend saw the entire downtown district become akettle corn-scentedholiday wonderland, and despite drastic swings in temperature and weather, it was another success forour localmerchants.
Thursday night’s tree lighting ceremony and 70-degree temperatures brought visitors out in droves to shop and dine in downtown businesses,and some even saw crowds on Friday and Saturday between bouts of rain and wintry mix.
“We will have our follow-up meeting with the Candlelight committeelater this week,” said Frankfort Tourism Director RobinAntenucci,“and my input is that Candlelight was a success!”
Antenucci mentioned that both the Old Capitol and Liberty Hall had record numbers of visitors over the festival weekend, and that several businesses had big crowds on Saturday, most notably Completely Kentucky on Broadwayand B’s Bakery on Main. B’shosted its first ever “Cookie Stroll” during this year’s festival.
Candlelight, which celebrated its 41stanniversary this weekend, is named for the luminaries that line the streets of downtown, and at the outset was a one night-only event to celebrate the beginning of the holiday shopping season.In previous years it has spanned as far as the old Fountain Place Shoppes to Second Street.
Frankfort’s own Kentucky’s Best Burgoo sold 60 gallons of stew between Thursday and Friday nights, and longtime downtown businesses like Buddy’s Pizza, Poor Richard’s Books and Capital Cellars saw large crowds turn out to get some early dining, shopping and celebrating done.
In fact, Buddy’s was so busy that according to a post on their Facebook page, the business ran out of shredded cheese and had to close early on Saturday.
With so many small, independent businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, the return of crowds to downtown for this year’s Candlelight Weekendmight just signal that the mantra of “shop local” will continue to bring visitorsdowntown in the weeks to come.
