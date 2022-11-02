Horse-drawn carriage rides, an ice skating rink, a tree-lighting ceremony, specials at downtown merchants, pubs and restaurants and the start of the holiday shopping season can only mean one thing — Candlelight Weekend in our historic capital city.

The festivities get underway Thursday, Nov. 10 with the highlight being the 6 p.m. tree lighting ceremony on the Old Capitol lawn.

Candlelight Tradition a success for downtown, businesses

A couple window shop in downtown Frankfort in this 2017 State Journal file photo.
Candlelight

