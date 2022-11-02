Horse-drawn carriage rides, an ice skating rink, a tree-lighting ceremony, specials at downtown merchants, pubs and restaurants and the start of the holiday shopping season can only mean one thing — Candlelight Weekend in our historic capital city.
The festivities get underway Thursday, Nov. 10 with the highlight being the 6 p.m. tree lighting ceremony on the Old Capitol lawn.
From 5-8 p.m., the Old Capitol will be open for free tours and kids activities. Community choirs will sing on the Old Capitol steps throughout the evening.
First Christian Church will offer free children and youth activities and Visit Frankfort will feature event information, Canoe Kentucky, Kentucky’s Best Burgoo and the Frankfort Plant Board handing out free light bulbs and popcorn.
Thursday and Friday nights the ice skating rink will be open from 4-8 p.m. From 5-8 p.m., there will be horse-drawn carriage rides and food truck vendors. Holiday photo ops with Elsa, Anna, Olaf and possibly Santa Claus himself will take place on a meet-and-greet basis throughout the downtown area from 6-8 p.m.
On Friday the Franklin County High School majorettes will perform on St. Clair at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday will feature the Candlelight Cocktail Stroll from 6-9 p.m.
Open businesses include:
Thursday
• Family Tree Consignment will be open until 8 p.m. with surprise discounts at the register as well as Wolf’s famous chili.
• Broadway Clay will offer event-goers a spin on the pottery wheel from 4-8 p.m.
All three days
• Artisan Capital Market & Events will mark its grand opening with hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days. In addition to specials, there will also be a dessert raffle from 6-7 p.m. both evenings. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and feature specials, raffle coffee hour from 10-11 a.m. and artist demos throughout the day.
• B’s Bakery is celebrating a “Hallmark Bakery Christmas” with pre-purchase cookie stroll kits. The bakery is open Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. B’s will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
• Capital City Museum is ushering the holiday season in with 25% off in the gift shop, face painting by Kentucky State University cheerleaders, gingerbread ornament decorations and letters to the North Pole. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
• Completely Kentucky will have drawings for gift cards, specials and Kentucky Proud food tastings. The shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and an hour longer on Saturday night.
• Goodwood Frankfort is hosting bourbon-themed trivia Thursday and is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hours Friday and Saturday are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with brunch served Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Kentucky Coffeetree Café will offer cook-your-own s’mores available each night as well as mulled wine, bourbon eggnog, hot cider, gourmet hot chocolate and more. Café hours are 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.
• Liberty Hall Historic Site celebrates Liberty Hall-idays Thursday with special evening hours of 5-8 p.m. On Friday and Saturday the historic site will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with guided tours offered at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
• Limestone Bistro + Bar, one of Frankfort’s newest eateries, has set hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. each day.
• Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
• Mortimer Bibb’s Public House will feature music with Jack Twombly from 7-9 p.m. Thursday as well as drink specials, hot cider and cookies. Gift cards and T-shirts will also be available. It is open 4-9 p.m. Thursday and 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. A cocktail class is planned for Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Registration is required.
• Page’s Shoe Repair will have gift certificates and sale-priced items. The shop is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
• Poor Richard’s Books will offer 15% off literary-themed packages. The book store is open until 9 p.m. each day.
• Rebecca Ruth Candy Tours & Museum will have complimentary samples as well as guided tours for a $6 per person fee. The candy shop is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Candlelight Weekend is presented by Commonwealth Credit Union, Visit Frankfort, Kentucky Department of Tourism and Downtown Frankfort Inc.
