Four years after the demolition of the Capital Plaza complex and Frankfort Convention Center, the City of Frankfort is finally beginning the redevelopment of Parcel B. 

In a press conference held Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear, Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Department of Transportation Secretary Jim Gray, former Frankfort Mayor Bill May, Rep. Derrick Graham and the Frankfort Board of Commissioners announced the construction of a $6.75 million, 5,000 square-foot transit center and 300-space parking structure to be constructed behind the Capital Plaza Hotel. 

“This is a key step in improving and promoting equity and inclusion in our city,” Wilkerson said as he opened the press conference. “Frankfort is on the move, and we are incredibly grateful to the governor and Secretary Gray for their support of this transformative project, a real catalyst for the redevelopment of the Capital Plaza area and a key driver of our downtown master plan.” 

Ceremonial Check Presentation

From left are Commissioners Kelly May and Anna Marie Rosen, Judge-Executive Houston Wells, Rep. Derrick Graham, Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

Beshear called the project “absolutely essential” to revitalizing Frankfort’s downtown core.

“This is my home just like it is your home and with this development we will be honoring what this area was and what it will be,” the governor stated. 

“Great cities require great public transit, and that is what we are working on building today,” Gray added.

The governor and secretary then presented Wilkerson and local officials with a symbolic check for the project funding.  

With $5.5 million in funds from the CARES Act allocated towards this project, as well as an additional $1.25 million from the Federal Transit Authority, this first phase of redevelopment is a continued reinvestment in the city’s infrastructure. Additional monies for the project will come from bond funding from the city with construction anticipated to begin in late 2022 or early 2023. 

Gray/Beshear Transit Presser

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray speaks at Parcel B development announcement Wednesday. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

Earlier in the day, city officials met to collect bids for a consulting firm to partner with city government in implementing building strategies and, as TIGER Grant Project Manager Chuck Knowles explained, “help the city with technical aspects of construction and help us manage the project through completion.” 

As the project is a “design-build”, potential contractors for the project will not only be responsible for construction of the transit center, but also for the design of the center and will have to complete construction within 24 months of commencement per agreement with the state.  

There will be no zoning requirements for this project, but according to Frankfort Planning and Development Coordinator Eric Cockley, “the city wants [the transit center] to try and live up to the spirit and intent of the architectural standards we expect from the rest of the property.” 

This includes an informational installation in the transit center that would detail the history of the property, as a residential area as well as it’s time as the Capital Plaza complex and Frankfort Convention Center up to the demolition/implosion of most of the complex in 2018. 

City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge was in the audience for the meeting and specifically asked the panel of officials about the status of a community social area/green space that had been proposed for the top level of the garage structure. Knowles explained that funding for the top level would be an additional cost not covered by the federal grants that the city would need to approve before it could be developed. 

Beshear Transit Presser

Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to crowd at announcement of transit center funding Wednesday downtown. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

In a statement to media after the press conference, Beshear spoke warmly of his memories of Frankfort during his father’s term as lieutenant governor under then-Gov. Martha Layne Collins.  

“I spent four very happy years here in the 1980s, and I know how vital this area was to Frankfort. This is going to be the beginning of almost a rebirth or a renewed sense of energy and growth and optimism in Frankfort. It’s going to be really exciting to see people living down here, shopping down here ... it’s being able to re-imagine a city center, and it’s all happening right here.” 

