Over the course of the past few years, Commonwealth Credit Union has experienced tremendous growth, adding new locations to its family of branches. A permanent home for their Owenton branch will be the newest addition and the official groundbreaking for this location was celebrated Wednesday.
“I’ve been with Commonwealth Credit Union for over 36 years, so I’ve seen my fair share of grand openings, re-openings, and groundbreakings, but the story of this one is unique,” said Karen Harbin, President/CEO. “I’m thankful for Owenton Mayor Adam Gaines’ and Owen County Judge-Executive Casey Ellis’ commitment to the residents of Owen County, and for reaching out to me, realizing that better banking was just up the road.”
When a long-time community bank closed their doors, Ellis and Gaines contacted Harbin to propose the option of Commonwealth Credit Union coming to Owen County and were instrumental in bringing this proposal to fruition. Even though adding a new county to an existing field of membership is never easy and sometimes nearly impossible, Commonwealth Credit Union recognized that providing additional financial options was the best way to serve the community and fulfill their purpose, We better lives through our passion to serve. Their temporary branch location was opened in December.
Randy Fawns, chair of the Board of Directors, added, “We all know that these past two years have been tough. Yet, despite the struggles the pandemic continues to present, Commonwealth Credit Union has continued to grow and thrive, expanding our footprint so we can more effectively serve the Central Kentucky Region. A great county deserves a great hometown credit union. Owen County, we are here to stay!”
The permanent branch will be located on U.S. 127, next to the Marathon/McDonald’s, and is expected to be completed by the end of the year. This branch will mark the credit union’s 17th location in Central Kentucky and the Louisville Metro Area, with additional growth anticipated in 2023 to reach more people than ever before.
To see a full list of Commonwealth Credit Union locations, and receive their extraordinary experience, visit www.ccuky.org/locations.
