Commonwealth Credit Union was named as a Business Impact Award honoree by Louisville Business First for its COVID relief efforts.

No one could have predicted that 2020 would be so challenging. As Kentuckians grappled with the constantly evolving situation due to COVID-19, CCU stepped up and took action, allocating $5 million for their member assistance program. This included a low-interest loan with deferred payment options, and the ability to defer loan payments, including mortgage loans, to a later date. 

CCU

“It’s an honor to win this designation, but our relief efforts were not done for the accolades,” said Commonwealth Credit Union President/CEO Karen Harbin. “I have seen a lot happen in Kentucky and to our credit union, but nothing could even compare to what we experienced last year. Our primary goal was to let our members know that we were focused on their health and well-being, including their financial well-being.” 

Relief efforts did not end with the Member Assistance Program. CCU also coordinated a meal delivery service to thank essential workers, who remained on the front line while Kentuckians were encouraged to stay healthy at home. Teaming up with local caterers, the credit union provided more than $60,000 in meals to our firefighters, police officers, sheriff’s departments, emergency management technicians, and school district employees throughout the counties in their service area. Through the duration of this program, 8,095 meals were served. 

“We believe in serving those who serve us, and this program did just that, plus more,” added Harbin. “Not only did we support our essential employees, but by partnering with area catering companies, we also played a part in aiding small businesses. One caterer said that thanks to our business, they were able to keep 40 employees on their payroll instead of being forced into layoffs. It all circles back to bettering lives and making an impact.”

