Commonwealth Credit Union was named the #1 Best-In-State Credit Union in Kentucky by Forbes for the second consecutive year recently.

Forbes and Statista identified America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2022 based on an independent survey of approximately 25,000 U.S. consumers who were asked to rate credit unions at which they have or previously have had checking accounts. Participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction; they also assessed them in the following areas: Trust, Terms & Conditions, Branch Services, Digital Services, Customer Service and Financial Advice.

CCU

“Credit unions are 100% owned by and operated for the benefit of our members. We answer to them, not stockholders, so there are few higher honors than one that is awarded based on their experiences,” said Karen Harbin, President/CEO of CCU. "This award would not be possible without our outstanding team, who works tirelessly to deliver an extraordinary experience to our members and the communities we call home."

This designation marks Commonwealth Credit Union’s third award of 2022. On June 9, the company was honored as a Best Place to Work in Kentucky, making this the fourth year in a row it has been awarded this honor. In March, the credit union won three categories of Diamond Awards, a national competition recognizing and rewarding creative excellence in credit union marketing. CCU also received a Marketing Association of Credit Unions Award for the credit union’s new website. 

“I’d like to extend my thanks and gratitude to our members for their continued support and trust. They have our firm commitment that we will continue to provide an extraordinary experience to our current and prospective members on their journey towards a successful financial future," stated Randy Fawns, Chair of the Commonwealth Credit Union Board of Directors.

