The Kentucky Capital Development Corp. (KCDC) has two new board members.

Shawn Cecil and Vasu Vasudevan were added recently following the departure of two board members — Clay Patrick and Danny Willis — in March. Both were county appointees and selected by Judge-Executive Michael Mueller.

Shawn Cecil

Vasu Vasudevan

