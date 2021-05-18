Three lucky women won prizes at Sunset Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum over Mother’s Day weekend.

Cemetery employees asked those visiting loved ones for the their opinion on improvements that could be made to the grounds, facilities and services.

“We like to know what people think — good and bad — so we may improve and be more beneficial to our families,” explained Lana Peach with Sunset Memorial Gardens.

“We wanted to give something in return.”

Brenda Bentley won a free space and vault at the cemetery. Darlene Stivers won an air fryer and Donna Stapp was the recipient of a combo coffeemaker.

Peach said Sunset Memorial Gardens will be offering a similar giveaway on Memorial Day weekend.

