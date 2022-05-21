market 1.jpg

The Frankfort Crafted Market Spring Fling

The Frankfort Crafted Market Spring Fling was held on Saturday in the Franklin Center for Innovation (FCFI) parking lot. 

Despite the afternoon thunderstorms, a crowd showed up to check out the artisan wares of the 30 vendors from all over Frankfort, Franklin County and Kentucky.

market 2.jpg

Toni McIntosh is a Frankfort based artist who sells unique handcrafted jewelry as well as an entire line of organic skin care products. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

The FCFI Executive Director Jason Allen said that the event was being held for the center’s neighborhood of Indian Hills.

“A lot of stuff is done elsewhere in town, not a lot up here,” Allen said. “This is for Indian Hills, for our neighborhood. They have accepted us and we like being up here. We would like to see more traffic up here and for people to show what they are capable of and what they do.”

market4.jpg

C-Squared Creations is owned and operated by Frankfort locals Krystal and Tisa sell custom shirts, hoodies and blankets. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

As well as crafts, the market featured musical performances from the Sherry Sebastian Duo, the Frankfort School of Ballet and Jasmine Fouts.

For those who are sorry to have missed the event, fear not. Allen said that they are hoping to do two a year, with the next market being sometime in October.

