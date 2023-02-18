Central Kentucky’s Bluegrass Tourism Region has been awarded $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds through the Kentucky Department of Tourism for a marketing and advertising campaign to attract new visitors to the area.
Gov. Andy Beshear presented the funds to representatives from the region during a ceremony in Lawrenceburg on Friday afternoon.
“Receiving a grant of this amount is a game changer for our region,” said Robin Antenucci, executive director of the Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist and Convention Commission, which is part of the Bluegrass Tourism Region. “This will give us the ability to promote our region more than we have ever been able to. Members from our region worked hard to decide on a project that would put these funds to the best use possible. The idea we proposed in our application will have significant impact and it enabled us to be awarded the maximum amount available through this grant.”
Though the exact details of the campaign are still being developed, the theme will be “Joy Ride” and will involve a multi-faceted marketing and advertising strategy to build awareness and inspire potential visitors to plan trips to cities and counties in the Bluegrass Tourism Region.
In addition to the $500,000 from the grant, the tourism offices in the Bluegrass Tourism Region will also contribute a 10% match, bringing the entire project up to $550,000.
The region encompasses an area that includes Danville, Perryville, Stanford, Harrodsburg, Berea, Richmond, Nicholasville, Winchester, Lexington, Versailles, Lawrenceburg, Frankfort, Georgetown, Paris, Carlisle and Cynthiana. Tourism directors from this area meet monthly to discuss and implement ideas to increase visitor traffic throughout the region.
