Central Kentucky’s Bluegrass Tourism Region has been awarded $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds through the Kentucky Department of Tourism for a marketing and advertising campaign to attract new visitors to the area.

Gov. Andy Beshear presented the funds to representatives from the region during a ceremony in Lawrenceburg on Friday afternoon.

