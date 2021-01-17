Stickler

Jack Stickler, owner of JRS Printing, said business is still down about 28% compared to 2019, thanks to the effects of COVID-19, but he continues to operate with a full staff. (Fred Petke | State Journal)

In September 2001, Jack Stickler was a new small business owner after buying a print shop in Frankfort.

When the terrorist attacks happened Sept. 11, business stopped, he said.

“We didn’t do a penny from them until the end of the month,” said Strickler, who owns JRS Printing. “On the first of the next month, we started back again and everything was fine.”

After almost a year of COVID pandemic-related restrictions, Stickler’s business still hasn’t rebounded to previous levels. Still, JRS Printing is open for business with its full staff of three intact.

“We’ve gotten lucky,” he said. “If it wasn’t for our sign and banner business, we would’ve been out six or eight months ago.”

More than half of the company’s business was print jobs for training or business meetings, he said. As businesses and government have shifted to virtual meetings, those opportunities have dried up. Stickler said he’s had to so out and solicit work from potential clients, and accept jobs that he would have turned down previously.

Still, things have kept going, but it’s not been the smoothest ride. Business is still down about 28%, or $20,000 a month from pre-pandemic levels.

Stickler said he had to lay off all three employees at the beginning of the pandemic.

“We didn’t have any work for about two months,” he said. “In the beginning when the Small Business Administration and Paycheck Protection Program loans became available, I was able to bring everyone back.”

Through it all, money management has been the biggest challenge from 2020. 

“Before all this, I didn’t have to go after jobs,” he said. “We’re doing stuff now we wouldn’t normally do. Trying to find business now is the hardest part.”

Things, though, may be starting to pick up a little.

“We’ve picked up a little this month so far,” he said. “This month we’ve been getting a few things for meetings. They don’t know if they’ll be able to have them.”

With so much uncertainty from the last months, Stickler said he is taking things from day to day.

“We’re waiting and seeing,” he said. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription