In September 2001, Jack Stickler was a new small business owner after buying a print shop in Frankfort.
When the terrorist attacks happened Sept. 11, business stopped, he said.
“We didn’t do a penny from them until the end of the month,” said Strickler, who owns JRS Printing. “On the first of the next month, we started back again and everything was fine.”
After almost a year of COVID pandemic-related restrictions, Stickler’s business still hasn’t rebounded to previous levels. Still, JRS Printing is open for business with its full staff of three intact.
“We’ve gotten lucky,” he said. “If it wasn’t for our sign and banner business, we would’ve been out six or eight months ago.”
More than half of the company’s business was print jobs for training or business meetings, he said. As businesses and government have shifted to virtual meetings, those opportunities have dried up. Stickler said he’s had to so out and solicit work from potential clients, and accept jobs that he would have turned down previously.
Still, things have kept going, but it’s not been the smoothest ride. Business is still down about 28%, or $20,000 a month from pre-pandemic levels.
Stickler said he had to lay off all three employees at the beginning of the pandemic.
“We didn’t have any work for about two months,” he said. “In the beginning when the Small Business Administration and Paycheck Protection Program loans became available, I was able to bring everyone back.”
Through it all, money management has been the biggest challenge from 2020.
“Before all this, I didn’t have to go after jobs,” he said. “We’re doing stuff now we wouldn’t normally do. Trying to find business now is the hardest part.”
Things, though, may be starting to pick up a little.
“We’ve picked up a little this month so far,” he said. “This month we’ve been getting a few things for meetings. They don’t know if they’ll be able to have them.”
With so much uncertainty from the last months, Stickler said he is taking things from day to day.
“We’re waiting and seeing,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.