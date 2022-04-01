The Frankfort Area chamber of Commerce celebrated its 100th anniversary Thursday at its annual gala.
The gala, which featured dinner, awards, a silent auction and live auctions, took place at the Capital Plaza Hotel.
Freddie Johnson received a standing ovation when he was named the winner of the Civic & Leadership Award.
The award, sponsored by WesBanco, recognizes an individual who has shown exemplary leadership in his or her industry and positively impacts the community.
Johnson, known as the most popular tour guide at Buffalo Trace Distillery, is also the face of Freddie’s Old Fashioned Soda line.
Johnson is a member of the Green Hill Cemetery board of trustees. The cemetery, which was established in 1865, has the only monument to Kentucky’s United States Colored Troops.
$1 from every case of Freddie’s Old Fashioned Soda that is sold is donated to the cemetery, and the first check donation in the amount of $11,872 was made in August.
The winner of the Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Traditional Bank, was Beam Suntory.
The award is designed to recognize Chamber member businesses for noteworthy accomplishments, long-standing support of the Frankfort Area Chamber, and significant community involvement.
Beam Suntory is a 25-year member of the local chamber and partnered with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to remove the Elkhorn Creek dam located next to the Jim Beam Old Grand-Dad plant.
The dam was viewed as a safety hazard to people who wanted to be on or near the creek for recreation.
Thai Smile Restaurant received the Danny A. Garland Humanitarian Award, sponsored by First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky.
The award recognizes an individual who demonstrates great humanitarianism in the community and exemplifies strong leadership.
Thai Smile has donated thousands of meals to the community during the pandemic, and after December’s deadly tornadoes in Western Kentucky sent hundreds of meals and paper products to that area of the state.
The Rising Star Award was presented to Mami Monchita’s. The award is given to a business that has gotten off to a strong start and exhibits the potential for growing into a prosperous enterprise in the future.
The award is sponsored by Advanced Financial Solutions.
Mami Monchita’s will celebrate its fifth anniversary in December. Sisters Reina Dempsey and Alda Diaz, who started the restaurant, missed Thursday’s event because they were on a long-planned trip to Honduras.
Berry Popp, with Whitaker Bank, received the Ambassador of the Year Award, sponsored by the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce.
The award recognizes a participant in the Chamber Ambassador Program who exudes volunteerism and goes above and beyond in every area such as attending ribbon cuttings and Lunch Bunch.
