Who will be ranking candidates based on their answers to a questionnaire developed by the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky Capital Development Corp. and Downtown Frankfort Inc.?
As of Monday afternoon, the original plan to rate the candidates’ answers is canceled.
According to Terri Bradshaw, KCDC president and CEO, the plan was for a group of business owners to grade the answers.
Carmen Inman, Chamber president and CEO, told The State Journal on Tuesday that the Chamber, KCDC and DFI now plan to publish the answers verbatim without any grading or ranking.
“Since several candidates had concerns, our committee has elected to publish all the questions and candidate responses in their entirety to our area businesses and then let them make their own determination as to if the candidate is business friendly or not,” Inman said.
City Commission Candidate Anna Marie Rosen shared an email with The State Journal she sent to Inman on Sunday.
"I respectfully request one more week to review the candidate questionnaire I received from DFI, KCDC, and the Frankfort Chamber," Rosen wrote. "I am uncomfortable with the involvement of KCDC and DFI. Both entities are funded by our city. Their involvement in advocating for or against city candidates, who will someday fund their budgets, raises both ethical and legal questions.
"We can all agree that no campaign should be associated with any potentially illegal or ethically questionable activity."
Rosen said now that the responses will not be ranked or given a grade, she plans to participate.
Incumbent Commissioner Eric Whisman said he is extremely concerned with KCDC’s and DFI's involvement with the questionnaire and believes their involvement is inappropriate and could jeopardize their nonprofit status.
The original letter accompanying the questionnaire, dated Feb. 17, read: “The Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky Capital Development Corporation and Downtown Frankfort Inc., will be providing a Business Friendly Report Card to our Board members, area businesses and media partners in the next few weeks.
“This Report Card will measure the economic development platform of each City of Frankfort Commissioner and Mayoral Candidates and their overall support of Frankfort and Franklin County as a business friendly community.”
The candidates would receive a “thumbs up” or “thumbs down” ranking, the letter said.
According to Inman, the questionnaire contains 10 questions focused on issues the Chamber, KCDC and DFI have faced while working with business startups, business development and expansion.
Whisman also takes issue with the questionnaire.
"Several questions have nothing to do with the city," he said.
As of Tuesday evening, Whisman said he's still on the fence as to whether he will participate.
"I would prefer not to participate at all with KCDC and DFI's involvement," he added.
Whisman said while the needs of businesses are important, those needs do not take precedent over the needs of citizens.
The State Journal obtained a copy of the questionnaire, which asks candidates whether they believe Frankfort is business friendly along with questions about the lengthy rezoning process, historic preservation and development, how to involve businesses in board appointments and the decision-making process and more.
The original due date for candidates to submit their answers was Monday, but now that due date has been extended to March 13.
“We will then begin sharing (the answers) with our Chamber members and media partners the following week via emails and social media posts,” Inman said.
Bradshaw said KCDC, DFI and the Chamber wrote the questionnaire and distributed it.
“It is an opportunity for all candidates to share their opinions,” Bradshaw said.
Frankfort City Solicitor Laura Ross was recently made aware of growing concern about the letter.
Ross said as long as no one associated with the Chamber, KDCD and DFI is endorsing or ranking any candidates, she’s not concerned.
KCDC and DFI have really oligarchs their way in , especially with the public funding they receive . These " questions " or poll is bad. They use the "interviewer effect" to direct respondents to certain answers.—They have "questionnaire flaws" with their "double barrel" questions with more than one issue. — and as to the fact they receive public funding they show " sampling bias " , their questions don't represent the whole population, just the wealthy developers, bankers and business owners seeking more $ in their own pockets . KCDC and DFI should be disbanded. These organizations should be broken up and cease to function. They are not part of our democracy or our freedom to vote for who we freely decide to. They are anti democracy.
