The Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled the annual Farm/City Banquet for the spring.
Chamber President Carmen Inman said that the event was rescheduled due to scheduling conflicts between farmers and award winners. The event historically has been in the spring but was delayed this year due to the Chamber of Commerce's move to new office space at 229 W. Main St.
A new date has not been announced, but the event will be in the spring at the Capital Plaza Hotel. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at the Chamber office or at Farm Bureau Insurance at 1212 Wilkinson Blvd. A portion of ticket sales benefit Future Farmers of America programs at local high schools.