The Frankfort Chamber of Commerce has a new president/CEO.

Tish Shade, who most recently held a similar position in the city of Palestine, Texas, for 11 months, was selected to lead the chamber, according to board chair Lee Ann Watters.

Tish Shade

Tish Shade (photo from Shade's LinkedIn profile)

The hiring came five months after the retirement of former President/CEO Carmen Inman. Suzy Hosley has served as interim president/CEO since Inman's departure.

Watters said that the board conducted a nationwide search with the help of Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives (KCCE). Then a chamber board search committee made the recommendation of Shade to the board.

“In accordance with our bylaws we appointed a search committee who made a recommendation to the full voting board,” Watters said. “The full board of directors unanimously approved the recommendation of the committee to hire her.”

According to the Palestine Herald-Press, Shade left the Texas town’s chamber after its board “decided to go in a different direction.”

“The chamber and the board would like to thank Tish for all the work she has done over the past year, as an advocate for our business community and service rendered to our members, especially as a positive source of morale during the COVID-19 pandemic, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce Chairman Mark Davis told the Herald-Press.

Per Shade’s Linkedin page, she has held management positions throughout the American West, particularly in the Denver area. She has also occupied several volunteer roles in the Denver area.

Watters said that Shade’s first day will be Monday.

