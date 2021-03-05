Vaccine

The Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce will host three guest speakers to discuss the COVID vaccines during a virtual Zoom meeting later this month.

According to interim chamber president Suzy Hosley, the presentation will center around the COVID vaccines and what it means for local businesses now that the state is administering shots to Tier 1C, which includes essential workers.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray, who has been charged with distributing the vaccines across the state, will be a guest speaker.

“He will discuss the Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution which is expected to occur in the next three to four weeks,” Hosley explained.

Other speakers include Franklin County Health Department Director Judy Mattingly and Michael Smithson, director of pharmacy at Frankfort Regional Medical Center, who will discuss the facts about the COVID vaccines.

The meeting is planned for 11 a.m. on March 26. To receive the Zoom link, RSVP at office@frankfortky.info

