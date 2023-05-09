Three local businesses — POURter's; House of Commons; and Fusion Restaurant — are applying for licenses from the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
POURter’s, located at 601 Taylor Ave., is seeking a Nonquota (NQ) Retail Malt Beverage Package License; a Nonquota-Type 4 (NQ4) Retail Malt Beverage Drink License; Sampling License; and Special Sunday Retail Drink License.
An NQ Retail Malt Beverage Package License allows a business to sell malt beverages — which can only be purchased from a distributor — by the package for consumption off licensed premises.
The holder of an NQ Retail Malt Beverage Package License can also obtain an NQ4 Retail Malt Beverage Drink License, which permits the sale of malt beverages by the drink.
A Sampling License authorizes the licensee to allow customers to sample distilled spirits, wine and malt beverages. Sampling must be done during regular business hours with customers limited to 1 ounce of distilled spirits; 6 ounces of wine; or 12 ounces of malt beverage samples per day.
Currently only 14 Franklin County establishments have Sampling Licenses. They include Stainless Brewing and Spirits; Beer & Liquor Box; Buffalo Trace Distillery; Liquor Mart; Glenns Creek Distilling; Goodwood Brewing Company; both Kroger locations; Limestone Cellar; Red Dot; Discount Tobacco; Discount Tobacco and Liquor Store; Smoker Friendly Discount Tobacco; and Whiskey Thief Distilling Company.
Owned by Tiffany Seppenfield and Jonathan Seppenfield, POURter’s LLC is requesting the licenses no later than May 30.
Located at 1100 U.S. 127 South A-1, Fusion Restaurant LLC has filed for an NQ4 Retail Malt Beverage Drink License through its owner, Salai Soe.
House of Commons, which will be located at 245 W. Main St., has applied for an NQ4 Retail Malt Beverage Drink; Quota Retail Drink; Quota Retail Package; and Special Sunday Retail Drink licenses.
A special Sunday retail drink license will allow the business to sell alcoholic beverages during certain hours as determined by local government ordinance. In Frankfort those hours are from 11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
True Blue Hospitality LLC, which is owned by David Sandlin, sought the licenses by May 5.
Anyone with objections regarding the issuance of alcoholic drink licenses may write to the Dept. of Alcoholic Beverages at 500 Mero St. 2NE33, Frankfort, KY 40601 within 30 days.
