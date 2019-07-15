Stockton Mortgage Corporation is excited to welcome Cindy Bradley to their team. They have had a long standing and successful relationship especially being headquartered in Frankfort, KY.
David Stockton, President, is proud to have Cindy representing the Stockton brand. She will be coming on as the Director of Community Outreach and Engagement. “Cindy has had such a positive impact on Kentucky's residents throughout her career thus far. As a company, we are eager to develop and implement educational programs to benefit the communities which we serve. We can't think of a better person to be leading this initiative,” says David Stockton.
Stockton Mortgage, a local and family owned company, identifies with Kentucky's families and has proven this to be true since it's inception in 2001. They have assisted thousands of families in financing the purchase of their home. It is no secret that securing financing for a person's home can be overwhelming, but it is Stockton's goal to make the process efficient and professional, yet clear and easy. With this new role, Cindy's focus will be educating and engaging Kentucky families so that when they are ready to purchase or refinance a home they can do so with confidence. Confident that they are making a good financial decision.
To learn more about Stockton Mortgage Corporation, you can visit www.smcapproved.com.
About Stockton Mortgage
Stockton Mortgage Corporation is a full-service mortgage banker licensed in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, Texas, Mississippi, and Tennessee. In addition to being a Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac direct seller/servicer, Stockton is a Ginnie Mae issuer and an approved lender with the Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Kentucky Housing Corporation, Indiana Housing Corporation, Tennessee Housing Development and Ohio Housing Finance Agency. NMLS#8259
Stockton Mortgage Corporation
502-227-1100