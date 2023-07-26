After a one-week delay, the results of the long-awaited city-county housing market demand study were presented to the general public Tuesday evening at the Frankfort Plant Board’s Community Room.
In his introduction to the presentation, Eric Cockley, the city’s director of Planning and Community Development, explained the reasons behind the study.
“As some of you may know, we are in the middle of a rewrite of our comprehensive plan, which is our community vision used for future land use decisions. So as part of that, we’ve had a lot of discussions with the different folks on our advisory committee and partner agencies about the juncture that our community is at in terms of growth, investment, and where we go from here.
“We kept coming back to the need for a housing study,” he continued. “We are all aware of some of our affordable housing challenges in town, and trying to identify what gaps we have that are keeping our market and supply from keeping up with demand and why. What we need to fix to make these things happen as we hope to continue to see the community thrive.”
Brian Points, founder of Points Consulting and the project lead, presented his firm’s findings, generated from the almost 900 responses to an online housing survey conducted earlier this year.
“Our hope is that when we do these types of studies, that it really becomes part of the thinking and the planning for the community. If you don’t plan for what you are going to do with land use and housing, things are going to happen that might not be what the community wants.”
Points discussed how the community’s location between two of the fastest-growing counties in the state (Shelby County is first, Scott County is third) puts it in a unique position. However, a lack of faith in the operations of local zoning regulations, licensure and code enforcement has driven many housing developers to focus on areas viewed as friendlier to growth.
“We see some issues with the clarity of the zoning and development process,” Points pointed out. “Sometimes what is happening here is there is a lack of trust in the rules, they aren’t super clear, and what ends up happening is when a builder comes to propose something they get this prevailing idea that ‘we are going to pump the brakes and make this slow and harder to complete.'
“That is bad for business and that is not going to allow you to get to the number of units you want.”
According to data compiled from the 2020 U.S. Census, occupational tax information and the survey, Frankfort and Franklin County’s workforce is still primarily employed in the public administration sector through local, state or federal governments at 20% of the total employed population, more than 300% higher than the national average.
Retail and healthcare round out the top three employers in the area.
“I feel like there are some aspects of the housing market that are pretty underserved,” Points said as he presented the executive summary of Frankfort-Franklin County’s housing situation.
“Frankfort, right now, has a lot of economy-level multi-family complexes, but you don’t have a lot of condos, higher-amenity complexes. You don’t have middle-density (mixed use) areas. You have single-family, and you have economy-level multi-family. That’s kind of the pattern.
“What we would like to see,” Points continued, “if you change some processes and your zoning code, is to open up that middle space in between.”
Points was blunt about the pushbacks trending not only locally, but nationwide.
“There is some resistance, I’d say, to changing that high concentration of single-family development. But, I will tell you that what we often see is that when people see projects being done well through a planned unit development process, the familiarity with it grows very quickly.”
Parcels cited as having “really high potential to do something strategic to turn the market expectations” included Parcels B and C in the old convention center complex, the upcoming Paddocks development in west Frankfort and the Holmes Street corridor project.
The two major topics of concern for those in attendance included the viability of short-term rentals on the housing market in the long run, including Air BnBs and VRBO rentals, and the continued lack of accessible, affordable housing for those in lower income brackets.
Points warned the audience not to rush to push for legislation barring the development of short-term rentals.
“There is a false optical-angle there. We can’t just make laws every time people do things we don’t like.”
When asked about the prohibitions placed on these kinds of rentals, he said, “I think it will actually end up in front of the Supreme Court at some point. I’m not entirely sure cities have the constitutional right to control those kinds of property rights.
“I’m not saying it produces the best possible outcomes, but you need to look at the big picture. The temptation from the regulatory side is to say ‘stop it right here.’ But you are preventing it from taking care of itself over time. You have to find a better way. There are benefits to be had from short-term rentals, including tax revenue and investment in real estate.”
According to research conducted by the study’s team of analysts, 40% of renters in the city struggle with housing affordability as well as 36% of renters in the county as a whole. That means more than 2,800 residents of Frankfort and Franklin County struggle to pay for their housing.
The study also determined that 1,304 homeowners in Franklin County are deemed “cost-burdened,” meaning they spend from 30% up to 50% of their income to pay for housing. A total of 574 households are “severely cost-burdened,” meaning they spend 50% or more of their income on housing. That means a total of 11% of households in the community run the risk of losing their home at any given time.
That figure skyrockets when looking at rentals in the community, with 37% of those households cost-burdened. There are 4,089 households that pay 30-50% of their income towards housing, with 3,915 households paying 50% or more in rent.
“These are the red flags and yellow flags we need to look for when thinking about affordability of rents for people,” Points explained.
When asked about the shortage of Section 8 housing, with many landlords and management companies refusing to accept vouchers locally, Points said that local governments could investigate and potentially enact source of income protections for renters.
These protections would, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, “prohibit the discrimination against renters and home buyers based on their source of income.” This includes barring the refusal to rent to those with Section 8 vouchers, disability income, Social Security income or participants in other public assistance programs.
To view the detailed results of the study, including more in-depth analysis of local demographics, lifestyle maps and possible growth opportunities, download the PDF of the full presentation by visiting https://www.frankfort.ky.gov/DocumentCenter/View/4098/Frankfort-Franklin-County-Housing-Market-Demand-Study-FINAL.
