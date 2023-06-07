In the first major joint meeting of the community’s two local governments since new administrations took office in January, the Frankfort Board of Commissioners and Franklin County Fiscal Court met Tuesday night at the Frankfort Plant Board to begin talks about the current state of the local E911 system, and how both entities will assess needs and funding moving forward. 

032323 Dry Ridge Road accident

First responders rush to the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Dry Ridge Road earlier this year. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Both city and county fire departments, the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, and Frankfort/Franklin County Emergency Management offered presentations to officials, citing the importance of their duties as well as the vital role that the current E911 system plays in helping them conduct their jobs effectively.

