Even in a global health pandemic both the city and county saw growth in payroll tax revenue.
“The greatest news of all is that during 2019-20 when we thought for certain the last quarter would kill us in occupational taxes because so many people were laid off or completely unemployed or employed in another county, we continued to grow the occupational tax revenue in both the city and county,” Kentucky Capital Development Corp. President and CEO Terri Bradshaw told the board while giving the annual report at Tuesday’s meeting.
With the exception of 2016-18, when the demolition of the Capital Plaza Tower forced a $300,000 loss in city payroll tax revenue because state government jobs were relocated to a number of other locations, including some in the county, both the city and county have reported increased occupational tax revenue for the past seven years.
City payroll tax revenue for 2019-20 was $20,739,737 — an increase of $413,860, or 2%, over the previous fiscal year. Likewise, the county collected $4,772,164 last year compared to $4,625,147 in 2018-19 — a $147,017, or 3.2%, bump.
"I believe the number was right at $1 million that the city lost in the last three to four months in occupational tax revenue from state government workers because they have filed in their own home counties because they're working from home," Bradshaw stated, adding that private employers have "covered that loss and then some" giving the city and county both growth years despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Bradshaw said occupational tax revenue numbers are a better gauge than unemployment numbers because payroll taxes are filed in the county where employees work and workers from 27 counties commute into Franklin County normally.
“In 2018, we had 26,350 government workers in the county. This year we have 23,805 — so that’s a 2,500-person loss of government jobs in two years,” she said, adding Franklin County has also lost 800 retail jobs and 100 food service jobs in that same period.
“We’ve replaced those jobs realistically with health care jobs, manufacturing jobs and logistics jobs,” she said.
Because occupational taxes are based on income and incomes are continuing to increase, Bradshaw said the city and county are headed in the right direction.
She highlighted four new businesses that have opened this fiscal year on the west side of town — ALDI, Big Lots, Harbor Freight and Ollie’s — and hinted about an announcement next month regarding a new business that will be opening nearby in November that will bring about 20 jobs to the area.
On the flip side, Bradshaw expects business recruitment to be difficult due to a “very limited” amount of developable industrial land and buildings and said it will be reflected in KCDC income in the coming years.
“Without property to sell, it will affect our income but without property to develop it will affect our ability to recruit new businesses,” she said.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, KCDC was working on 31 projects, including 28 new businesses to the community. Bradshaw said six months into the economic crisis two of the projects — Nishida Art Specialty Composite America Inc., which created 40 new jobs, and Goodwood Brewing Co., which added 45 new jobs — have been completed. Eight projects are still active and four are “on hold” due to COVID-19.
“We’ve lost 13 projects because we didn’t have any land available," she said. "We had five projects we lost because we didn’t have buildings for them. And then we had one that we had sold, then the building owner backed out.”
Another issue facing the local business community is a lack of available retail liquor licenses. Bradshaw said some holders are sitting on them and attempting to sell them for 70-80 times the true cost set by state Alcoholic Beverage Control. Because other people can’t get those licenses, KCDC has reached out to legislators to help address the issue.
“We don’t want Franklin County to be shut down for business because folks can’t get a liquor license either,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.