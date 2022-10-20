Representatives of Messer Construction and their subcontractors presented preliminary ideas to members of the Board of Commissioners and city staff regarding designs for the new transit center in Parcel B between Mero and Clinton streets in downtown Frankfort Wednesday afternoon. 

The meeting, led by City Project Manager Chuck Knowles, focused on three key components the city is looking to address: ensuring the façade on Clinton Street adheres to appropriate historic district guidelines; cost differentials with the inclusion of public space on the top level of the center; and allowances for public art and the possibility of solar panels on the structure.  

Beshear Transit Presser

Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to crowd at announcement of transit center funding in this July State Journal file photo.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription