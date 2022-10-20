Representatives of Messer Construction and their subcontractors presented preliminary ideas to members of the Board of Commissioners and city staffregarding designs for the new transit center in Parcel B between Mero and Clinton streets in downtown Frankfort Wednesday afternoon.
The meeting, led by City Project Manager Chuck Knowles, focused on three key components the city is looking to address: ensuring the façade on Clinton Street adheres toappropriate historic district guidelines; cost differentials with the inclusion of public space on the top level of the center; and allowances for public art and the possibility of solar panels on the structure.
The city is also assessingwhetherthe structure should be built with fouror five levels, allowing for approximately 300 parking spaces above the ground floor transit facility. The project’s maximum buildable height is capped at five levels.
Tentatively scheduled for completion by next December, the transit center project is being funded by a $6.75 million federal Transportation Cabinet grantbeingoverseen by the Kentucky Department of Transportation and just over $4 million in bond money taken out by the city.
Walker Consultants representative Tim Aldridgeand representatives of Messer Construction and other subcontractors detailed some of the more technical aspects of the design, including the potential for a cantilevered design for the upper levelsto allow for more potential parking spaces, as well as preliminary structural needs for the 280 feet by 120 feetfoundation.
Oneoptionthat drew the most interest and discussionfromthose in attendance was the renderingofa public meeting space on the top floor of the facility. Featuring localized planter boxes and a pedestrian walkway, the top level wouldalsofeature a meeting/convention space, although weight limitations would have to be addressed.
“People do weigh more than cars, so that must be taken into account,” Aldridge said.
Early estimates figure thatapproximately 300people could occupy this spaceat a given time, and the interior meeting spaces could include a catering kitchen and restroom facilities (separate from the restrooms in the transit center).
Designs were also presented that implemented photovoltaic panels either on the roof or on the façade of the building. A representative of the Kentucky Heritage Council as well as the city’s ownHistoric Preservation Officer VickiBirenbergstressed the importance ofmaintainingcertain guidelinesregardingsolar panels in the downtown area.
To adhere to federal guidelines for historic areas, the construction project would have to avoidoverly reflectivematerials on windows, as well as the potential for “visual intrusion” from the reflective coating on the solar array.The installation of screening to prevent glare wassubmittedasan optionfor the city should the panels be installed.Initial plans for three electric vehicle charging stations were addressed, with the potential to expand to 30 EV stations over time.
Suggestions for public art to be integrated into the space were also discussed, with video display panels shot down almostimmediately, but the possibility of mural installations visible on street levelin the exterior stairwells a strong possibility,similar tothe one at the PaulSawyierPublic Library.
Other façade options discussed for the Clinton Street side of the structure were metal, pre-cast concrete panels, limestone panels echoing those on the Old Capitol, brick, as well as on-site cast concrete. The focus on this part of the structure is due to the physical and visual proximity to the downtown historic district, as well as the fact that the rest of the Parcel B & C complex is zoned to “zero lot-line," meaning that other sides of the structure will be less visible to thepublic.
Another special sessionregardingthe transit center will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1at City Hall at 4 p.m., where Messer Construction and their subcontractors will present a more detailed cost analysis of the project with the featuresdeemedmost ofinterest bycity officials, after which the project will move into more definitive planning stages.
