City leaders are hoping to attract remote workers looking to relocate to Frankfort through a new incentive program launched this week.
“The City of Frankfort is partnering with MakeMyMove, an Indianapolis-based online marketplace that connects move-ready talent with the communities that want to recruit them, and screens candidates for the program,” Penny Peavler, the city’s strategic initiatives consultant, told The State Journal.
Quickly becoming a preferred economic development strategy, recruiting those who work remotely to put down roots in the area adds to the population and tax base and can be done relatively quickly compared to attracting new businesses, which can take months or years and involves construction, permitting issues, traffic and environmental concerns.
“It’s a wonderful way to grow your community,” Mayor Layne Wilkerson added.
Those who apply, meet the eligibility requirements and are selected will receive an incentive package worth $6,000, which includes $5,000 cash, a $50 Buffalo Trace Distillery gift card (as well as a tour of the distillery with Freddie Johnson), a mingle with the mayor, a progressive dinner with downtown residents, an historic Frankfort tour and a welcome basket.
“We talk with remote workers every day, and the biggest thing they want out of a community is a place where they can be a part of things, a place where they can balance work responsibilities but enjoy their surroundings, both aesthetically and in personal relationships,” MakeMyMove co-founder and COO Evan Hock said. “Frankfort has all of that and more, and if you’re a bourbon fan, well, it might just be your Heaven on Earth.”
Wilkerson and his wife, Natalie, will welcome the five new transplants at their historic home during an evening mingle that will include sampling Kentucky cuisine and learning local traditions.
“Frankfort is the heart, the soul, the spirit of Kentucky,” the mayor remarked. “Our welcome mat is open to remote workers who want to live in a community that has big city amenities, but a small town feel and opportunities to experience some of the country’s most beautiful outdoor recreational sites.”
The winning applicants will also participate in a progressive dinner, which will include a casual family meal of hors d’oeuvres, salad, main course and dessert — each taking place at a different walkable location in the city’s historic district.
“Utilizing the existing Kentucky Distilled brand assets, and working with local businesses to offer incentives for new residents, the city crafted an offer designed to highlight the unique story of Frankfort, engage an audience of move ready talent, and enable relocation of new households,” Peavler explained.
To be eligible, remote workers must provide proof of the following criteria:
• Employed full-time or self-employed and able to relocate while retaining their current position
• Earn at least $60,000 annually
• Be U.S. citizen currently residing outside of Kentucky
• Can relocate primary residence to Frankfort within six months
According to Peavler, offering incentives to land new residents in the form of relocating remote workers is being done in communities around the globe.
“Statistics show that 70% of movers move with an employed spouse and 30% move with school age children,” she noted. “On the national level more than 18 million remote workers, or geographical free agents, are expected to move in the next three years.”
Peavler pointed to Tulsa and Topeka, which began incentivizing individual workers in November 2018. When the Tulsa Remote program launched, it was decided that 100 slots would be available.
Administrators thought they might receive a total of 1,000 applications. However, they received nearly that many in one day.
“And, they kept receiving that many applications every day until the program decided to cap the applicant pool at 10,000,” Peavler stated.
Frankfort’s contract with MakeMyMove will be in place for one year or until five qualified movers are selected and relocated. Since the program went public earlier this week, the city has received more than 100 applications.
“We feel it’s important to grow the community, but we want to do it in a way that is positive and supportive,” Peavler commented.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.