City leaders are hoping to attract remote workers looking to relocate to Frankfort through a new incentive program launched this week.

“The City of Frankfort is partnering with MakeMyMove, an Indianapolis-based online marketplace that connects move-ready talent with the communities that want to recruit them, and screens candidates for the program,” Penny Peavler, the city’s strategic initiatives consultant, told The State Journal.

MakeMyMove

This screenshot shows the incentives offered to qualified remote workers looking to relocate to Frankfort. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription