The city’s latest updates to parking regulations in downtown Frankfort were adopted unanimously by the Board of Commissioners at Monday night’s voting session.
Commissioners ratified the changes, but only on the condition that any issues that arise will be addressed by the city’s Parking Advisory Group (PAG) and dealt with promptly, citing concerns expressed by downtown residents and merchants.
“We have now come to an understanding that it is not two hours' parking for a whole day, just a two-hour limit in one space. If you move, that’s another two hours and the clock starts over,” Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge clarified.
Regarding two-hour parking limits being placed downtown on Saturdays, Waldridge said she continues to be contacted by local business owners who were asking for it to be lifted, citing that their biggest parking concerns were between Monday and Friday.
“Is this something we can amend later, or is this something that we can look into and maybe ask business owners as a whole if they want us to remove that, since we don’t have a lot of congestion on weekends?”
“One of the reasons we did this was to support businesses downtown, so you can see people coming and going,” City Manager Laura Hagg explained. “I think we offer enough places where if people want to park all day — Lewis Street, the parking garage — that if people are going to stay for a long time, we want to try to direct them to certain areas so that our core area of Broadway, St. Clair and Main Street remain vibrant and moving.
“If this is something that it is the will of the Board of Commissioners to pursue, then by all means we can have a discussion about it and change the parking manual later. What I hope is that we can give this a chance to make it work. If it’s not working, one of the great things through developing this parking manual is that it won’t be as difficult to make changes to the ordinances and bring them back to you.”
Speaking on behalf of the PAG, City Planning & Community Development Director Eric Cockley told elected leaders that “essentially what we will do is call a meeting of that group, and say that we have heard of concerns, or the Board of Commissioners has heard of concerns, and they want us to look at making this change or that change, discuss it within the group, and present any changes to the city manager to approve. Those would then be shared with you.”
“The whole idea is that we can be a little more nimble and change things if we run into things that aren’t working.”
Other actions taken by the Commission included the approval of two grant applications; one from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for a $350,000 Transportation Alternative Program grant that would allow the city to implement a trail that would connect the Holmes Street corridor with the trail system already connecting downtown and the Thorobred Trail to Kentucky State University and East Main Street, and a second application approval to pursue a $12,000 grant from the National Register of Historic Places to hire a consultant to develop a nomination program to benefit ongoing efforts at the historic Green Hill Cemetery on East Main Street.
Sewer department expansion and improvement plans were approved, including projects at Prevention Park and along Schenkel Lane, a memorandum of understanding with Downtown Frankfort Inc. secured city services for this year’s Downtown Derby celebration on May 6 and the ongoing Summer Concert Series.
DFI director Kaylah Smith also announced that the organization is currently searching for a sponsor for the Derby live simulcast truck to return to Broadway this year. Sponsorship of the video truck would allow for big-screen broadcasting of the full slate of races on Derby day and is estimated to cost $2,500.
City Strategic Initiatives Consultant Penny Peavler’s contract was unanimously renewed for another year by the commission, as was the contract with Dr. Casey Lawson to serve as the Associate Medical Director of the Frankfort Fire & EMS Teaching Education Institute, providing guidance and oversight on medical training by EMTs and paramedics.
The city also accepted a bid from Omni Contracting of Lexington for demolition of the remaining structures at the former site of the East Frankfort Park pool. The locker room, admissions area, deck and safety fencing are proving a “safety hazard and an area of vandalism concern” by the city and will be torn down this spring.
The Kentucky State University Low Brass ensemble opened Monday’s meeting with James Wheldon Johnson’s "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and Stevie Wonder’s "Ribbon in the Sky," while the city proclaimed Monday “Jordon Smith-Willis Day” in honor of the I Am Barber Shop owner’s continued volunteer work and community activism.
“There is no community without unity,” Smith-Willis said. “It’s about us coming together and coming up with new ideas for the youth, and to keep progressing so people want to stick around in Frankfort and open up shops and businesses or whatever it is they want to do.
“You can be successful right here if you want to be,” he continued. “It is all in what you make of it.”
