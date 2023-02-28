The city’s latest updates to parking regulations in downtown Frankfort were adopted unanimously by the Board of Commissioners at Monday night’s voting session.

Commissioners ratified the changes, but only on the condition that any issues that arise will be addressed by the city’s Parking Advisory Group (PAG) and dealt with promptly, citing concerns expressed by downtown residents and merchants. 

Jordon Smith-Willis

Jordon Smith-Willis (center), owner of I Am Barber Shop, poses with family and members of the Frankfort City Commission with his proclamation. The city named February 27 Jordon Smith-Willis Day in honor of his continued community outreach and activism. Photo: Anna Latek | Frankfort State-Journal

