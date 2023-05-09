On an agenda that included a large swath of budget presentations from individual city departments, the Board of Commissioners voted Monday night to overturn the 2-hour parking limit in downtown Frankfort on Saturdays. Commissioners Katrisha Waldridge and Kyle Thompson along with Mayor Layne Wilkerson voted in favor of the change, with Commissioners Leesa Unger and Kelly May voting against it until the findings of the next meeting of the city’s parking committee are released.
It was a hot topic in the citizen comment section of the agenda, where both local attorney Anna Whites (speaking on behalf of her daughter’s business, Kentucky Dance Academy) and tradesman Lucas Stone spoke of the issues they had faced with the implementation of new parking regulations this spring.
Whites told the Commission that “KDA knew that its show lasted two hours and fifteen minutes, and reached out once we realized it and asked for an exception in parking. This would allow people to attend the show, say hello to their dancer afterwards, and then drive away. And we were denied that.
“Even if you arrived just before curtain and left without saying hello to any of the dancers and booked it as soon as the music ended, you would’ve exceeded the two-hour parking limit.“ The show was held at the Grand Theatre.
She further detailed issues that a visually-impaired dancer and their family faced - both the dancer’s mother and sister received parking citations, as did another crew member who took ill and couldn’t move their car and several parents of preschool-aged dancers.
“We requested those be waived, because we don’t think we should penalize businesses who come in for a one-time show. This is a very unusual thing. We also proposed that KDA would pay for parking passes for dancers and their parents. But none of those have been recognized yet,” she explained.
Stone explained how having to park far away from his work sites downtown leads to considerable inconveniences when his fellow tradesmen have oversized vehicles, heavy loads, or multiple tools they require.
“It’s not conducive. We can’t park in the garage because of the limits of our work. I have hundreds of pounds of tools, and this week I have been moving 100-pound doors. I have to bring them to the jobsite, to the entrance and carry them inside. And I have tried to drop things off and park blocks away and still managed to get tickets.”
Lucas detailed a conversation he had with LAZ Parking director Robert Stevens, about a co-worker who received a ticket even after moving spaces, as well as the inconvenience of not being able to pay a ticket in person.
“The tickets appear to be totally at the discretion of the people walking the beat. If you get a ticket in that circumstance, you have no way to contest it. He doesn’t deserve the ticket. There are four or five witnesses, and he has photographic proof on his phone. But he doesn’t have anyone to talk to about that.”
In a presentation marking two months since the start of the new parking enforcement program, City Director of Planning and Development Eric Cockley said that so far, the city is seeing a 50% payment rate on tickets issued, with an average of 10 to 12 tickets issued per day.
“We are still in our infancy and getting folks to adjust their behavior,” he told the Commission. “Obviously as we continue going forward, we’re looking at how we’re doing this and what adjustments need to be made.
“We’re also, at least anecdotally, seeing garage use picking up.”
Waldridge, who suffered a broken leg during an event at the Downtown Derby Celebration Saturday morning and left her vehicle parked downtown, questioned the methodology behind LAZ’s ticketing practices.
“If we are going to ticket a dance recital on a Saturday, then I should’ve gotten a ticket for Saturday because I was parked there for more than two hours. They were not ticketing on Saturday.”
She then filed a motion, seconded by Thompson, to suspend Saturday parking enforcement.
“We’ve gone years with haphazard ticketing and no real enforcement mechanism,” he said. “And I think this is something that we saw immediately and we need to fix.”
Mayor Wilkerson asked about the reasoning as to why the Parking Advisory Committee (PAC) recommended Saturday enforcement, to which Cockley said that “there was some feeling from some of the committee that they thought there were downtown businesses who wanted enforcement so that parking spaces would turn over.
“We had a lengthy debate between Monday through Friday and Monday through Saturday because we had a bunch of signage that was inconsistent downtown. And we ended up on Monday through Saturday. And we had planned that two or three months in and we had a feel for what was and was not working scheduling - hopefully in June - another meeting to hear feedback from downtown parking stakeholders to see where things can be changed in a deliberate way.”
Waldridge responded, asking “so the committeethoughtthat’s what the businesses wanted. So your keyword there is 'thought.' So, were the businesses not communicated with? Or do we have a definite answer that they did or did not want enforcement on Saturdays?”
In response, Cockley said “those organizations that represent those business owners - DFI [Downtown Frankfort, Inc.], the Chamber of Commerce, KCDC [Kentucky Capital Development Corporation] - all sat on and participated in the group.
“Had the representatives of those organizations told us ‘no, don't you dare! I am hearing from all the merchants that we don’t want it [enforcement] on Saturdays’, we wouldn’t have done it.”
“I think that might be part of the problem,” Thompson replied. “We have businesses downtown that say they don’t ever talk to DFI or hear from KCDC, and I think therein lies a significant issue. Also, in looking at the committee, of the 16 people, 11 of them are government employees.
“Quite honestly, I think that if we are going to have a parking advisory committee, we need to have the majority of those being downtown business owners. If we have representative organizations saying ‘we believe this is what they want’, yet we are hearing that they don’t ever talk to those people, that is a problem.”
Just before casting the final vote, Mayor Wilkerson said that “I am going to be a yes because this is the one part of the parking ordinance manual that I have not been in agreement with. But having said that, I do respect the process and I do respect what the Parking Advisory Committee has done. There are people on the committee who represent business interests, but how Saturday enforcement got through, I do not know.
“This is the one thing I would’ve changed, and I’m not likely to change another.”
