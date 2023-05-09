City Hall at night

Frankfort City Hall

On an agenda that included a large swath of budget presentations from individual city departments, the Board of Commissioners voted Monday night to overturn the 2-hour parking limit in downtown Frankfort on Saturdays. Commissioners Katrisha Waldridge and Kyle Thompson along with Mayor Layne Wilkerson voted in favor of the change, with Commissioners Leesa Unger and Kelly May voting against it until the findings of the next meeting of the city’s parking committee are released.

It was a hot topic in the citizen comment section of the agenda, where both local attorney Anna Whites (speaking on behalf of her daughter’s business, Kentucky Dance Academy) and tradesman Lucas Stone spoke of the issues they had faced with the implementation of new parking regulations this spring. 

