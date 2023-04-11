At the close of Monday’s city commission meeting, several officials pushed for a collaborative meeting with the Franklin County Fiscal Court regarding two major topics — emergency management and economic development.
The discussion began after the first reading of an ordinance amendment to change the role of Emergency Management Director as a full-time position from its current seasonal status.
“I understand that this is the first reading, and I would assume that since this is the first reading that between now and the second reading in two weeks at our voting meeting, that there will be a conversation with the county, that this will come to an agreement,” Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge inquired.
“We continue to say that we want a relationship with the county. We continue to bump heads and not agree on some things and I think we continue to push a square peg through a round hole and we have to stop.
“We have asked for meetings with the county, we continue to ask for meetings with the county for this purpose. This is a shared agreement with the city and county, and it should be a shared decision, not something that’s met about for a couple of months, and then we continue to do our own thing and offer a position before the county has agreed," she stated.
Waldridge told the board she had spoken with Judge-Executive Michael Mueller about the situation and that he was not in agreement with the situation as it currently stood.
“We need to have an agreement because this is a shared position and right now the county does not feel that this is what’s occurring. We have to look at how we want to be communicated with and how we look at partnerships so we aren’t always pushing stuff on them.”
Commissioner Kyle Thompson asked for a vote on the scheduling of a collaborative meeting at the last commission voting session March 27, but it went unrecognized by the board despite a motion and second.
“If we succeed, Franklin County succeeds. If Franklin County succeeds, we succeed. This is a city that is within this county. Yes, we do need the county to step up in some areas and help fund some things that they are getting services for,” Waldridge continued. “That, my friend, comes along in a conversation. It is a necessity and it is something we’ve been talking about for years.”
Mayor Layne Wilkerson replied, “It [topics for discussion] have to be narrowly defined before we get into a room and everyone starts to grandstand, and that’s what it turns into."
After considerable discussion between commissioners, they ultimately voted unanimously for the mayor to confer with the judge-executive to schedule a meeting between the commission and fiscal court to discuss economic development and the emergency management leadership specifically.
In other business:
• Frankfort Police Chief Dustin Bowman and Community Police Advocate Shelley Hearn presented a tentative slate of projects and initiatives the department plans to implement within the next few months, with much of the funding waiting on the first disbursement of opioid abatement funds.
These include the Franklin County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy (ASAP)’s drive to have Frankfort and Franklin County recognized as a “recovery ready community,” youth services, additional training for police officers in trauma-informed care, Narcan training for city employees and sharps containers for first responder vehicles who don’t already have one installed.
• Bill Cull from the Grand Theatre updated the commission on the struggles the organization has faced in the last couple of years following the pandemic, and how it is working to bring more diverse programs to their slate of entertainment for the community. This includes an upcoming project called "Stories From the Balcony," a history of the Grand as the first movie house to integrate in Frankfort in 1941.
The project will ultimately culminate in a short movie from local filmmaker Joanna Hay, as well as a large-scale research project led by Kentucky State University student Kayla Bush and activist Katima Smith-Willis, and will include interviews with members of the community who were directly involved with the facility.
• The board also received an update from Penny Peavler about the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet regarding the Broadway Bridge rehabilitation and revitalization project, which would see the pedestrian portion of the bridge structure transfer to the possession of the city from KYTC once necessary repairs are made.
The project is being touted as one of the main drivers for both the downtown and parks master plans, and continuing the push to have open pedestrian and bicycle access to the Benson/Taylor Avenue areas from downtown, something that has been unavailable since the bridge was closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic in the 1990s.
