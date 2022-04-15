Following a public hearing at which no discussion took place, the Frankfort City Commission on Monday had the first reading of an ordinance to establish a local development area agreement and an incremental tax special fund for a 99-acre mixed-use commercial and residential project in West Frankfort.
The Paddocks of Frankfort LLC will be located off U.S. 127 South near Interstate 64 adjacent to Holiday Inn Express and Suites.
In early March, city leaders approved a development agreement for the project, which will include 485,393 square feet of large-scale retail space; 55,700 square feet of small-scale retail space; 31,000 square feet of sit-down restaurant space; 19,500 square feet of fast casual restaurant space; and approximately 303 multi-family residential units. Ground for The Paddocks of Frankfort LLC was broken prior to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
“This local development agreement y’all initially approved on Feb. 28 and this TIF (tax incremental financing) agreement is the launch pad for the development of The Paddocks to bring new restaurants and missing retail to Frankfort within the city limits and as part of our efforts to focus on infill development,” City Manager Laura Hagg stated.
The local development agreement pledges 50% of the incremental increase in property and occupational tax revenue for 20 years to offset the cost of the $12 million in roads and public infrastructure investment into the development and allocates land to the city for a new pump station.
Public infrastructure for the project includes a private entrance; access roads; U.S. 127 South improvements; a Vandalay Drive extension; utilities; site grading; and parking. The estimated cost for public infrastructure is anticipated to be roughly $16.8 million to be incurred after the date of the development agreement, which may be reimbursed by incremental revenues, notwithstanding the TIF and local development area agreement.
Documents indicate that the project components are estimated to generate approximately $28.6 million in local TIF-eligible revenue over a 20-year period — with $11.8 million for the city; $11.6 million for the county and $5.2 million for other taxing districts.
The project’s estimated capital investment is approximately $148.5 million.
“This development is really important to the city as we work to attract new investment and support new businesses so we can grow our economy and our budget to replace the loss of state occupational tax revenue that the city continues to experience,” Hagg explained.
Over the 20-year period following completion, the project is estimated to directly support 1,085 jobs and $643.2 million in wages and indirectly support an additional 177 jobs and $79.9 million in wages throughout the area.
According to the Franklin County Property Valuation Administrator, The Paddocks of Frankfort LLC purchased two 13.945-acre tracts in the area. The first was bought in September 2017 for $750,000 and the second was purchased in April 2019 for $525,000. A third 0.811-acre section was bought in August for $350,000.
Don Parsons, of Harlan, is the developer of the project.
The bulk of construction is estimated to be completed in the next six years.
“This is a nice big step in implementing one of the priorities for our strategic plan, which is economic development,” the city manager added.
The second reading of the ordinance is slated for the April 25 regular meeting.
