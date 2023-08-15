Despite a light agenda, the Frankfort Board of Commissioners forged ahead with plans for expansion and development on a pair of projects that have been in discussion for the last several months.

First, the commission unanimously approved entering into an agreement with Qk4 Incorporated, which will serve as consultants on right-of-way services for the upcoming Westridge and Vandalay Drive expansion projects on the west side of town. With the agreement between the two entities approved, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Secretary Jim Gray can sign the upcoming KYTC/City Memorandum of Understanding required to allow the project to begin.

City Hall/Municipal Building

A photo of the Frankfort city government municipal building. (Austin Horn | The State Journal)
Singing Bridge vertical member

Workers seen repairing a vertical truss on the Singing Bridge in March of 2021 following a vehicle collision into the structure. (State Journal file photo)

