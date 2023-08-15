Despite a light agenda, the Frankfort Board of Commissioners forged ahead with plans for expansion and development on a pair of projects that have been in discussion for the last several months.
First, the commission unanimously approved entering into an agreement with Qk4 Incorporated, which will serve as consultants on right-of-way services for the upcoming Westridge and Vandalay Drive expansion projects on the west side of town. With the agreement between the two entities approved, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Secretary Jim Gray can sign the upcoming KYTC/City Memorandum of Understanding required to allow the project to begin.
The contract with Qk4, a KYTC-prequalified contractor, sets the firm’s responsibilities as handling engineering, real estate consultation, appraisal services, right-of-way acquisition and legal closing services. The total amount the city will pay for the agreed upon services is locked in just above $250,000.
The city has also approved a division of costs and duties with KYTC for the project, and with the adoption of this resolution moves the expansion of Vandalay Drive as well as the improvements to Westridge another step closer.
After a prolonged executive session toward the end of the meeting, a brief return to open session saw city leaders agree to purchase just over two acres of land at 772 Wilkinson Boulevard, along the riverfront next to Kenvirons. The plans for the lot have not been announced, nor has the purchase price, but the costs will be covered following a general fund budget amendment to be voted on at the next meeting of the board on Aug. 24.
Other business discussed at Monday night’s meeting included Frankfort Police Chief Dustin Bowman proposing a potential lateral incentive plan to attract experienced officers to join the force. The FPD is currently down a dozen officers, and the increasingly competitive perks given to hirees with other departments in the state look to be forcing Bowman’s hand.
The chief proposed a $7,500 incentive, with a partial lump sum to be paid to officers upon hire, and the balance to be paid out annually over a longer period.
If the commission were to adopt this incentive program, that financial boost, along with the city’s new healthcare package and six weeks of paid parental leave “could be the thing that pushes someone over” to join the FPD, according to Bowman.
Sara Anderson from the city's public works division and special projects contractor Chuck Knowles presented findings from Stantec on the structural status of the Singing Bridge.
Anderson detailed findings from the report and presented two possible rehabilitation recommendations from Stantec; one for $3.03 million that would see the bridge rated at 11-ton capacity, and one for $5.17 million that would see the bridge shored up to rate a 15-ton capacity.
Under the 11-ton capacity option one diagonal truss would be strengthened, one replaced entirely and five girder pins would be replaced. This plan has a lower initial cost, lower extension of lifespan, higher future maintenance costs and is inadequate for emergency vehicles and some trucks.
Per the 15-ton capacity option multiple truss members or beams would be replaced or strengthened (up to 18), five girder pins will be replaced and full floor system rehabilitation would be included. This option has a higher initial cost, significantly extended lifespan, lower future maintenance costs and would allow for some low or restricted weight trucks (including emergency vehicles).
When asked if the wear and tear on the bridge was due to previous administrations simply putting a "Band-Aid" on the situation, and if this would continue that trend, Anderson stated that "this is not intended to be a Band-Aid," and recommended that the city go with the 15-ton option to secure the life of the bridge.
Images shared as part of the presentation showed considerable degrading of the pins holding the trusses, with the previously round pins having taken on an hourglass shape. Further signs of wear included complete degradation of several points on the span where light could be seen through the metal.
Potential items that could be added to the Aug. 28 Regular meeting agenda include: an update on the Interapt/KCDC cybersecurity training program status, the FPD’s lateral incentive program, an update from the Parking Advisory Committee, an update on the issues facing residents in the wake of multiple Columbia Gas maintenance projects around town, bidding out municipal landscape services, and an update on the city’s ongoing litigation regarding the “Old Y” building on Bridge Street.
