The Paddocks of Frankfort will be located on U.S. 127 South near the Interstate 64 interchange. The red line in this photo indicates where an access road may be added behind Franklin Square from the Collins Lane-East-West Connector intersection. (Photo courtesy of The Paddocks of Frankfort)
On Monday, the city honored retiring first responders. Pictured from Left: Lt. Joel Dunmire, Frankfort Police Department, Captain Liz Walker, Frankfort Fire Department, and Detective Artie Stratton, Frankfort Police Department. Not pictured, Asst. Chief Lynn Aubrey and Captain Travis Curtsinger. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Flanked by the mayor and members of the Frankfort City Commission, the Frankfort Police Department honored four officers with promotions from Patrolman to Sergeant. L to R: Commissioner Kelly May, Sgts. Chris Gaines, David Ingle, Chief Dustin Bowman, Sgts. Shawn Wallace, Sr. and Craig Gonzalez, Mayor Layne Wilkerson, and Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Newly promoted Sgt. Shawn Wallace, Sr. receives his new rank pin from his son at a ceremony on Monday as his wife, Stacy, looks on. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
At Monday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting, members voted to approve an agreement between the city and the Kentucky Department of Transportation (KYTC) to implement progression on a two-year roadway improvement plan as part of 2022’s House Bill 242, and signals the community's next steps in seeing The Paddocks development finally take shape.
That bill authorized the state’s biennial highway construction plan, which is part of the state’s larger 2022-2028 plan. In District 5, Franklin County’s zone, KYTC is budgeted to include major repaving and restructuring projects around the community, including on US 127 at Interstate 64.
One major project, and the focus of Monday’s vote, is the bill’s provision that would see the state “provide a new roadway from the I-64 WB off-ramp at US 127 to the East-West Connector (KY 676) to reduce congestion, improve safety and enhance mobility.”
Findings from a traffic study conducted earlier this year by KYTC estimated that up to 30,000 vehicles per day utilize the stretch of US 127 between the East-West Connector and Interstate 64, and nearly 20,000 vehicles utilize the stretch of the Connector between Collins Lane and 127.
In a presentation by co-interim City Manager Penny Peavler, the project would see a city roadway constructed between Limestone Drive behind the upcoming Norton Hospital outpatient facility (scheduled to open this December) and Westridge Drive near the Administrative Office of the Courts.
Further details of projects in the US 127 corridor are currently embargoed by the Transportation Cabinet pending administrative approvals.
What this could ultimately mean for residents and visitors is that the city is one step closer to seeing The Paddocks development break ground.
Earlier in the meeting, Peavler introduced Patrick Madden, principal developer of The Paddocks and president of Hamburg Place, Vice President of Equity Management Jason Taylor, and Tyler Wiles, project manager of Hamburg Place.
Madden told the Commission that “we’re very excited about the prospect of building this development in Frankfort. Obviously it’s a very key piece of real estate for the city — it is right at your front door, so to speak.
“We want to make sure it’s done the right way, and it looks good. We’ve been greeted with open arms so far, and we’re excited to be working through this.”
Taylor, who is a native of Frankfort, also expressed his enthusiasm for the project saying “I am just happy to be home. I grew up on the east side, in Indian Hills, and we just want to do something good for the community. This project will be transformative.”
After the board expressed their excitement about the potential for the development, Madden responded “we’re just getting started, and the race has just begun.”
