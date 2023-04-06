The City of Frankfort is partnering with the Kentucky Solar Energy Society and other local organizations to launch Solarize Frankfort, a new program that helps households reduce their energy costs by making it easier and much less expensive to install solar. 

“Solarize Frankfort will accelerate the widespread adoption of clean renewable energy in Franklin County by  residents, small businesses, places of worship and non-profits,” said Andy McDonald of the Kentucky Solar Energy Society. 

Solar panels

Solar panels are shown on the roof of a building at Juniper Hill Park. (Photo submitted)

