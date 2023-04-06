The City of Frankfort is partnering with the Kentucky Solar Energy Society and other local organizations to launch Solarize Frankfort, a new program that helps households reduce their energy costs by making it easier and much less expensive to install solar.
“Solarize Frankfort will accelerate the widespread adoption of clean renewable energy in Franklin County by residents, small businesses, places of worship and non-profits,” said Andy McDonald of the Kentucky Solar Energy Society.
“By forming a city-wide buying group, those interested in installing solar can now save up to 15% on typical prices and work with a vetted installer,” McDonald said.
In addition Solarize Frankfort completely removes the need for homeowners to screen and comparison shop installers by having extensively vetted all applicants through a competitive price and performance bidding process.
The program is open to all homeowners in Franklin County, as well as the six surrounding counties (Anderson, Henry, Owen, Scott, Shelby and Woodford). Other property owners, including nonprofits, small businesses and places of worship can also apply.
“Solarize Frankfort will enable local residents to work with the city towards our goal of using 100% renewable energy by 2030,” said Mayor Layne Wilkerson.
To learn if your property qualifies, fill out the Solarize Frankfort Enrollment Form. Completion of the form does not obligate you to buy anything. The form simply provides the Solarize Frankfort Team with the initial information needed to conduct a free solar assessment of your property.
The assessment accounts for:
•The direction your house faces.
•How much shade affects your roof.
•The amount of space available on your roof for solar panels.
If your roof is a good fit for solar, your information will be shared with one of our two vetted solar installers, Pure Power Solar or Wilderness Trace Solar, who will contact you to discuss next steps. If your roof is not a good fit for solar, the reason(s) will be shared with you.
Solarize Frankfort’s other partners include Apogee-Climate & Energy Transitions, the Franklin County Cooperative Extension Office, and Kentucky State University’s Land Grant Program.
Solarize Frankfort applications are being accepted through Aug. 11. Installations must be completed by the end of the year.
