At Monday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting, Frankfort Police Chief Dustin Bowman and representatives from Flock Systems presented three options for the potential installation of license plate capture cameras at major roadways and intersections throughout the city. 

Flock Camera

An image of a proposed Flock camera system. (Courtesy Flock Systems, Inc.)

To better inform the community regarding the Flock Systems operational system and what they could mean for law enforcement practices in Frankfort, there will be two forums Thursday, June 22, with the final time and locations yet to be determined.

