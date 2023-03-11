In a news release Friday, Frankfort city officials announced a new survey available regarding the upcoming Holmes Street Corridor RAISE project.

"We are interested in understanding how the community feels about the current condition of the Holmes Street corridor and the future possibilities within this area of Frankfort," the city's website states.

