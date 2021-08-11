In its response to a State Journal open records appeal to the Attorney General’s Office, the City of Frankfort details the purpose and some content of correspondence between the city commission and Kentucky Capital Development Corp. (KCDC) President/CEO Terri Bradshaw.
Ross asserts, as the city did in its initial denial of a State Journal open records request, that the correspondence should continue to be withheld from public view because the records would constitute a “clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy” for people mentioned in the letter and because the records are “preliminary” in nature.
The response describes a 13-page letter sent by Bradshaw that includes 50 alleged instances, dates included, of discrimination. Ross quoted from Bradshaw’s letter, which she said mentions harassment, stalking, slander and, in Bradshaw’s words, “a hostile work environment by the city and county elected individuals as well as local citizens who were being encouraged by those same elected individuals.”
One passage in Ross’ response also includes reference to “anonymous mail (Bradshaw) received that allegedly accuse certain individuals of possible sexual crimes or depict certain individuals engaging in sexual activity.”
Bradshaw declined to comment on the letter or the city’s response to her.
When sent the city’s response, KCDC attorney Robert Kellerman said he could only comment on portions referencing KCDC. He said that “KCDC does not disagree” with the city’s claim that Bradshaw did not send her letter in her official KCDC capacity.
Ross’ response asked that both the AG’s office conduct an in camera review — meaning a private review — of the documents in question, and that the information disclosed in the response be held confidential until the office makes a final determination.
That same day, the AG's office sent the city’s full response to The State Journal.
Bradshaw’s letter reached the city on July 6, per the response. The city includes in its grounds for denial of the records that Bradshaw did not send it on KCDC letterhead or in any official KCDC capacity.
Ross wrote that the city’s response to Bradshaw, which the city commission voted to send on July 12, outlines “various avenues” for Bradshaw to proceed with a discrimination claim. Those include going to the city ethics board, the local human rights commission or filing a claim with Workplace Harassment and Discrimination Policy. Bradshaw has spoken with both Human Resources Director Kathy Fields and City Manager Laura Hagg, per Ross, but the city does not know which, if any, avenue she will pursue.
That communication is preliminary, Ross wrote, until the city takes “final action” regarding the complaint.
“Conversations so far with City staff and Ms. Bradshaw have not indicated how she intends to proceed,” Ross wrote. “Accordingly, the City views this matter as ongoing and believes further investigations by the City itself, a court, or an agency with jurisdiction over the complaint are likely forthcoming. Therefore the City has taken no final action to date regarding the complaint.”
As for the alleged salacious anonymous mail that Bradshaw received, Ross wrote that the city is "not aware" of any charges against the people mentioned.
“No proof of these mailings was included with her letter, and she in fact admits that she threw one of the mailings away,” Ross wrote. “Ms. Bradshaw claims she reported the anonymous mailing accusing individuals of sexual crimes to the Sheriff's Office for investigation. To date, the City is aware of no charges ever filed against these individuals related to the allegations in the mailings.”
A State Journal open records request for records from the sheriff’s office related to KCDC or Bradshaw generated no responsive records. However, former Sheriff Pat Melton, who left his post after losing to current Sheriff Chris Quire in 2018, told The State Journal that he recalled Bradshaw contacting his office about the mail.
“We had two detectives go over and talk to her, do an interview,” Melton said. “We looked into it, but we didn’t come up with anything. It ended up being a dead end because the mail was anonymous.”
The city also notes in its response that it received a letter similar to one sent to The State Journal by law firm Middleton Reutlinger, warning that publication of Bradshaw’s letter would be “defamatory and cause significant harm” to an unnamed client.
The State Journal is currently preparing a reply to the city’s response.
KCDC, particularly its funding, has become a much-discussed issue of late.
Starting on June 1 with former board Chair Houston Barber, all three city appointees to KCDC have resigned.
KCDC’s funding has been drastically reduced over the past two years by local governments.
A majority of both elected bodies supported cuts to KCDC’s funding this fiscal year, with the Franklin County Fiscal Court split 4-3 on a vote to cut funding by $15,000 for the second year in a row and nobody on the five-member city commission speaking against the city’s $30,000 cut.
The fiscal court's cuts were in part informed by a letter written by Jim Daniel and James Inman, allegedly on behalf of a group of “concerned citizens,” highly critical of Bradshaw. Bradshaw also sent a response to that letter, containing allegations against a writer that The State Journal has elected not to publish at this time because they have not been substantiated.
In response to Inman and Daniel's letter and the cuts, business leaders took out an ad in The State Journal defending KCDC's mission and the quality of Bradshaw's work.
Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson said that a joint city-county discuss both bodies' economic development strategies, including the role that KCDC and similar agencies play, will likely take place in September. That meeting was initially scheduled for mid-August, but Wilkerson said a scheduling conflict pushed it back.
