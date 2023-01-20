102621_BourbonStOnBroadway_hb_web-1.jpg

Performers dance in the street during Bourbon Street on Broadway in downtown Frankfort Friday night. The event was part of Bourbon on the Banks. Visit bourbononthebanks.org for a full list of events this weekend. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

City officials met with several merchants and economic development agency representatives Wednesday morning to announce the implementation of an impact study to assess the benefits of special events in the downtown commercial district.

The study, which will begin in May with the annual Downtown Derby celebration, will focus on collecting data regarding foot traffic, returning visits to businesses, and sales figures to determine which events are beneficial to the business community and which events could potentially move to other sites that would better serve both organizers and businesses.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription