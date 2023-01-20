Performers dance in the street during Bourbon Street on Broadway in downtown Frankfort Friday night. The event was part of Bourbon on the Banks. Visit bourbononthebanks.org for a full list of events this weekend. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
City officials met with several merchants and economic development agency representatives Wednesday morning to announce the implementation of an impact study to assess the benefits of special events in the downtown commercial district.
The study, which will begin in May with the annual Downtown Derby celebration, will focus on collecting data regarding foot traffic, returning visits to businesses, and sales figures to determine which events are beneficial to the business community and which events could potentially move to other sites that would better serve both organizers and businesses.
City Project Manager Blair Hecker explained that this is a way to create "as holistic a picture as possible" of how festivals and summer concerts directly affect merchants, offices, and museums.
Over the course of what Hecker deemed Frankfort's "festival season" (May through late November), participating merchants will be able to volunteer traffic/financial information for the study, and will compare it to previous years' data or similar days of the week when an event is not taking place.
"We are starting with zero data," she explained. "This study will give us a way to collect data from as many subjective and objective areas to give us the broadest possible picture of how these events affect our businesses."
The study would help the city develop future ordinance practices based on detailed reports that organizers will now be required to submit upon completion of their event, data collected from merchants/businesses, and the results of a digital marketing campaign.
The city is also looking to improve the way that special event information is communicated to the residents and merchants around town, with the goal of having road closures updated as soon as an event permit is approved, and weather information updated in real-time on the day of special events.
The digital marketing campaign, will utilize "geofencing" to target visitors to the city with direct advertising on social media channels and websites to promote return visits. Geofencing relies on GPS and radio frequency signals from mobile devices to target advertising or programming for a particular area or event.
"This won't be targeted at any specific business," Hecker explained. "It is simply a way for us to be able to track visitors, and hopefully encourage them to come back for our special events around town, even if they are visiting when there aren't any events going on."
There will also be a schedule of permitted events across the city that will be available to study participants, allowing for easier advanced planning.
"It's our hope that this way, we can make it easier for scheduling across the board," Hecker said. "There are events going on all over the city, and this way we can prevent too many events from happening at the same time.
"We want all of our events to be successful, and this will hopefully be a way for us to improve the permitting process."
