A downtown parking study conducted by Walker Consultants last fall noted that the city needs to do a better job of using what is available at the city-owned parking garage on Ann Street, as well as on-street enforcement and educating the public.
“One of the recommendations in the downtown parking study was to do an RFP (request for proposals) for a new parking operator and how a better managed parking garage and better managing parking efforts, signage and everything will contribute to our local economy,” explained City Manager Laura Hagg, who stressed the importance of parking for both economic development and as part of the downtown master plan.
At Monday’s city commission work session, Eric Cockley, director of planning and community development, presented city leaders with a proposal for a new parking garage operator.
“Through this whole process we have looked at improving operation of the garage, but also incorporating that with how we a little more actively have an operator that manages all our on-street parking, messaging, education — the whole package including public outreach,” he said.
Currently there is a parking garage operator that focuses specifically on the operation of the garage and intermittently on on-street enforcement in-house largely through the Frankfort Police Department, which requires personnel, equipment and software.
“The first thing to think about when we’re going over the contract that we brought to you and services that we’re really expecting to get out of this parking operator as part of this new arrangement is that a lot of it is different and more than what we’re getting now,” he said. “Collections with the parking enforcement program has often been tough,” Cockley added.
The services to be rendered by the new parking operator — should city leaders go that route — include operation of the garage, as well as maintenance, cleaning, lighting, the elevator, signage and marketing materials; downtown on-street parking enforcement ambassadors; parking advisory group; improved parking program resources and parking data tracking.
Cockley said the parking enforcement ambassadors would be approachable, identifiable and trained to interact with the public in a way that is not so adversarial.
“One of the recommendations from our parking study was to form a parking advisory group with some of the different stakeholders downtown to interact with parking system and have very different needs,” he explained.
“The main parking manager that will be assigned to our operations market will be actively participating in that group so that as we change the way we are going to handle parking, as we try to motivate people to use parking in the most efficient way we can, we try to get some community buy-in, find out what concerns different users have — whether residential users, business owners, government entities involved — were going to have different folks that use it in different ways.”
As part of outreach and education, the parking operator will start a parking-specific webpage as part of city website, which will include information on payment for tickets, monthly rentals for the garage, maps and hours of parking zones.
“This is all the stuff we want to improve as part of this — work with the parking advisory group to get a program moving forward that we hopefully have some buy-in and then get that information out to the public better than we have in the past,” Cockley stated.
He stressed that the purpose is not to go out and write tickets, but rather to work together to solve parking issues.
Another added benefit of having a parking operator is increased and more efficient data about both the parking garage and downtown parking enforcement.
“The technology that these operators will be able to use will help us have a much improved, almost live view of how our parking situation is working, including vacancy rates, how many people are overparking, how often and where.”
“Part of the goals of doing this are only for now improving parking use because right now we by and large don’t have a parking volume problem, but we have so many projects happening and hopefully continue to happen. The goal is to prepare ourselves to best deal with a future parking problem generated from all our downtown investment and tourism,” he added.
Per the proposal, there will be one full-time parking manager who will work five days a week and be based in Frankfort managing the city’s market. There will also be one part-time parking ambassador working five days a week before transitioning to two part-timers once the program gets ramped up.
Using 2019 numbers, the cost of operating the city’s garage is $125,000 in addition to approximately $44,000 that is spent on enforcement for a total of roughly $169,000.
Cockley said those cost estimates vary from year to year and during the pandemic the numbers were affected due to a decrease in demand. During 2019 the garage generated more revenue than it cost to operate bringing in $138,500, but that is not always the case.
The proposed parking operator budget would be $218,000 for an initial difference of $49,000.
He noted that revenue generated from the garage and tickets that are issued are unlikely to cover the cost of the new parking operator.
“We negotiated extensively with them to get to that number,” Cockley said.
The contract would be for a two-year term with the potential for two additional years.
Mayor Layne Wilkerson asked who sets the rates for the parking garage and Cockley said that is something that the city would work with the operator to determine and then bring the fee schedule to the city commission for its blessing.
“Are they incentivized in any way to generate more revenue,” the mayor questioned.
“Not the way we’ve approached it. They would simply have their cost of the proposed budget that we agree to,” Cockley stated. “I don’t believe we built in anything where they would get bonuses of any kind.”
The parking changes won’t be immediate, but rather phased in over time. He estimated it wouldn’t be until mid-summer until all the parts are operational.
Commissioner Kelly May asked whether the focus would be primarily the business district or would there be parking enforcement across the river in the residential neighborhoods as well.
“Mainly what I would consider the central business district and historic district downtown where we now have our two-hour parking zones is where we’ll target. Once Second Street gets done, if there are issues, we can negotiate adding that area,” Cockley responded.
Budgeting for the proposed parking garage operator will be brought before the city commission at the March 28 voting meeting.
