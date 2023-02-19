Friday afternoon, Frankfort city officials released details of a trio of stakeholder meetings regarding the upcoming Holmes Street corridor project, which will see active infrastructure repair and revitalization of the entire expanse of roadway from the U.S. 127/Holmes interchange to the intersection of High and Main streets in downtown.

The meetings will be on Monday, Feb. 27, at Memorial Baptist Church at 138 Holmes St., Thursday, March 2, at The Point Community Church at 1142 Holmes St., and the final meeting will be at Thorn Hill Education Center at 700 Leslie Ave. on Wednesday, March 8. 

Holmes St. Corridor Project Map

Map detailing areas of focus regarding the Holmes Street Corridor project. Courtesy | City of Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription