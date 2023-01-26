Two decades as a leading figure in the Kentucky House of Representatives, co-founder of the Kentucky River Authority, longtime civic and business leader and tireless advocate for responsible transportation and construction practices — Hank Hancock is all of these things and more.

Hank Hancock

Hank Hancock

And on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Thorn Hill Learning Center, many of the people and organizations to which Hancock has lent a hand will celebrate his life and dedication to the community with a special celebration and luncheon.

Hank Hancock Legislative Mug

Photo courtesy KY Legislative Research Commission

