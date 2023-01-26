Two decades as a leading figure in the Kentucky House of Representatives, co-founder of the Kentucky River Authority, longtime civic and business leader and tireless advocate for responsible transportation and construction practices — Hank Hancock is all of these things and more.
And on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Thorn Hill Learning Center, many of the people and organizations to which Hancock has lent a hand will celebrate his life and dedication to the community with a special celebration and luncheon.
He will be honored by state and local luminaries including former Kentucky House Speaker Rocky Adkins, longtime friend Russ Hatter, representatives of both city and county government, as well as many friends and members of his family.
According to organizers, this event will be an unofficial joint meeting of three major local civic groups — Frankfort Optimist, Rotary and Kiwanis — in honor of Hancock’s “lifetime of service.”
Ironically, in an interview conducted by the University of Kentucky’s Nunn Center for Oral History in 2006, Hancock mentioned how his paternal grandfather told him stories as a child that his family, which has been a part of Frankfort and Franklin County for several generations, wanted no part of the world of politics.
“Most people find it hard to believe that there was a group in Frankfort that didn’t want the state capital here. They were in the minority who didn’t want Frankfort to be the seat of government,” he said with a chuckle. “They did not like the idea of Frankfort being full of politicians, because they were farmers, and really didn’t want that to happen.
“I didn't even know what they did for years when this was going on. I didn't know what a senator was, or a state representative was. I was very familiar with the building itself and with grounds that they had. But not familiar with what it was supposed to be doing.”
Hancock also reminisced about his time as an “unofficial pigeon exterminator” at the Capitol in his youth, as well as judging a governor on his opinion of basketball.
“A good governor was the man who’d let you play basketball at the mansion. A bad governor was the one who’d take down the goal so you couldn’t play.”
In his tenure as representative from the 57th House District, he will be remembered for his staunch support of his constituents, as well as the employees of Kentucky state government.
